Commentary
Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna waits for the State of the Union address to begin in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7.
Commentary
Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna waits for the State of the Union address to begin in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

GOP Congresswoman Makes Huge Announcement About Her Life - This Has Only Happened to 11 Other Women

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 9, 2023 at 7:55am
The Republican caucus in the House of Representatives will be one person bigger until this summer. Unfortunately, that person wasn’t elected and can’t be for another 25 years — but everything else surrounding the circumstances calls for a celebration.

That’s because Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a conservative favorite in the 118th Congress, announced she was going to be giving birth to her first child later this summer in an exclusive interview with TIME magazine.

“We are very excited to welcome our son later this summer,” Luna told the publication for a piece published Monday.

“Children are a blessing, and we could not have asked for a greater gift.”

Her son is due in late August.

While almost four million women give birth every year in the country, TIME’s Eric Cortellessa noted pregnant politicians are “a historic rarity on Capitol Hill.”

“Luna would be only the 12th member of Congress to give birth while in office out of more than 12,500 legislators who have served in either chamber since the U.S. Congress convened 234 years ago,” he wrote.

“That’s less than 0.1 percent. It’s a statistic reflective of a body that, for most of its history, has been disproportionately occupied by men, and still is.”

Wait, only women can give birth? Check your privilege, Eric — otherwise, the wokeness police will be coming for you. However, about 28 percent of current Capitol Hill legislators are women (or, as the left calls them, “birthing people“), and the House of Representatives has been getting younger, with more millennials and Gen Z’ers getting elected.

The 34-year-old Luna would be the third woman in the last five years to give birth, according to TIME. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois gave birth in 2018, and Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York gave birth in 2021.

Luna is a first-term representative and Air Force veteran who made news first by flipping a Democratic district (previously held by Charlie Crist, according to Ballotpedia, the Democratic nominee for governor) and then initially opposing Kevin McCarthy’s election as House speaker.

Her pregnancy earned plaudits from conservatives on social media:

Yes, Mr. Elder, 100 percent have been women. I expect that streak to continue. Amazing how that works.

Of course, in the America of 2023, raising children is more difficult than ever. Between two-job households, divorce and the skyrocketing cost of having a big family, it often feels like an insurmountable task. That doesn’t mean it’s not worth doing.

Rep. Luna is right: Children are a blessing from God. With declining birth rates and more apprehension about having kids, it’s time for conservatives to realize the most important thing about winning the next generation is having it in the first place. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartiest congratulations are with Rep. Luna and her husband. Let’s hope there are more unelected, unborn Republicans among the congressional GOP caucus in the years to come.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation