Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said has reported radical, far-left activist Jane Fonda to U.S. Capitol Police after she suggested “murder” as a way to deal with Republicans who oppose abortion.

Fonda was on ABC’s “The View” last Friday when the conversation veered into the territory of homicidal after she reacted to restrictions placed on abortion by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The mere thought that killing the unborn is now outlawed in many states sent Fonda into a blood lust. She suggested Democrats could begin killing Republican adults.

“We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back,” she said of protecting the abortion industry.

In response to a question about what women can do to protest restrictions on abortion, Fonda said, “I’ve thought of murder.”

She later repeated the suggestion and in the ensuing backlash wrote off the controversy as her having engaged in “hyperbole,” the Independent reported.

According to Luna, Fonda predictably inspired a maniac to direct a threat toward her office. The congresswoman laid into both the actress and ABC over the comments on Twitter.

I have notifed Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians. I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was “joking” with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one. Jane Fonda and The View, must issue a… https://t.co/BhUvQaH26Z — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) March 10, 2023

“I have notified Capitol Police of Jane Fonda’s call to murder pro-life politicians,” Luna tweeted. “I am a pro-life member of Congress. As she did not retract or clarify that she was ‘joking’ with her statement, we are taking this threat as a serious one. “

Luna added, “Jane Fonda and The View, must issue a full retraction of Fonda’s sickening call to murder pro-life politicians and those who fight for the rights of unborn babies.”

“This leads to targeting and can result in someone being seriously hurt,” she pointed out.

Luna concluded, “The View should be ashamed that they condone violence, especially against women elected officials as we are already targeted way more for stalking and violence way more than our male counterparts.”

The first-term congresswoman told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Monday that someone issued a threat to her through a comment on a video of Fonda’s spot on “The View.”

Asked by Watters if she was surprised by Fonda’s comments, Luna said she was not. She said the actress can expect to hear from police over the matter.

@TheView will have to answer for these comments. Calling for violence is not uncommon for the Left, especially when it comes to our stance on protecting life. They’re unhinged and need to be held accountable for their double standard. pic.twitter.com/eMEhPgganq — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 14, 2023

“Unfortunately for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I and many other of my pro-life Republican colleagues. And so I’m sure that they will be investigating, and she will be having to answer for her comments,” Luna said.

Luna called out “The View” for claiming to be a space for women but for ostracizing those who are opposed to abortion.

The congresswoman was anything but hyperbolic during her Fox News interview and in her statement on Twitter. Democrats and their vile rhetoric have caused real-world harm in recent years.

Luna reminded Watters’ viewers that a left-wing radical shot and nearly killed Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise at the congressional baseball game in 2017.

Scalise survived the shooting, but another man inspired by his own radical politics threatened the congressman a year later and was sent to prison after he went to trial.

Luna predicted Capitol Police officers would be investigating her comments, which ABC has not apologized for airing.

