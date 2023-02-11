Parler Share
News
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, seen in a file phoot from October 2021, is recovering after receiving a pacemaker.
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, seen in a file phoot from October 2021, is recovering after receiving a pacemaker. (Mark Humphrey / AP)

GOP Elected Official Hospitalized for 'Irregular Heartbeat' - Now Recovering from Pacemaker Surgery

 By John McCann  February 11, 2023 at 7:04am
Parler Share

The Republican lieutenant governor of Tennessee checked himself into a Nashville hospital Thursday after experiencing a troubling cardiac problem.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he reportedly suffered symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.

According to the Tennessean, McNally, who also serves as Tennessee‘s senate speaker, required a pacemaker to regulate his heartbeat.

McNally, who is 79, took to Twitter late Thursday to explain his situation.

Trending:
Fox News Host Announces Divorce Live On Air: 'I'm Going to Say It Here for the Very First Time'

“Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues,” McNally informed his constituents.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible.”

On Friday, McNally provided an update.

“Happy to report my pacemaker surgery went smoothly,” he posted. “Currently in recovery and resting comfortably. Thank you to friends, family, colleagues and citizens across the state for your messages, prayers and support. Looking forward to getting back to work!”

According to WBIR-TV, McNally is “one of the most powerful politicians in Tennessee.”

He is the longest-serving current member of the state legislature, holding his District 5 state Senate seat since 1986.

Related:
Florida Republicans Hand DeSantis a Major Win - All He Has to Do Is Sign the Bill

He has been lieutenant governor since 2017, a role that under Tennessee law, requires him to also be speaker of the state Senate.

Tennessee GOP politicians have been pursuing an aggressive approach to social issues in the state regarding abortion and drag shows.

Gov. Bill Lee is seeking to allocate $100 million in state funds to help pro-life pregnancy centers, according to WKRN-TV.

During his recent State of the State address, the governor proposed allocating the funds in the form of grants “to partner with nonprofits that serve mothers, fathers, and families during a crisis pregnancy.”

Such funding is seen by some, like UGA associate professor of public health Andrea Swartzendruber, as quite significant.

“This amount of funding from a single state in a single year is extraordinary,” Swartzendruber said.

“And to my knowledge, the most funding that any state has provided in such a short time frame to the centers.”

As the professor pointed out, Lee’s proposal would make Tennessee a leader in supporting such pregnancy centers.

The initiative would have to pass the GOP-dominated legislature to come to fruition.

State lawmakers are also taking aim at drag shows and where they may be permitted to take place.

As reported by NBC News, the legislation would ban such “adult cabaret” on public property and any location minors may be present.

“We don’t want to have the door open that they can go see advertent nudity and sexual acts or the depiction of sexual acts,” explained GOP state Senator Becky Massey.

“I’m sorry, that’s not what Tennessee is about.”

The legislation has already passed the state Senate with unanimous GOP support, with the state House poised to do the same, albeit with some possible amendments.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
John McCann
John McCann is a conservative writer and graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He earned a Bachelors degree in History and is keen on the study of U.S government and global politics. He is based out of the St. Louis area.




GOP Elected Official Hospitalized for 'Irregular Heartbeat' - Now Recovering from Pacemaker Surgery
White House Announces Comms Director Is Departing Just Hours After News Breaks That Another Crucial Official Is Quitting
GoFundMe Takes Huge Action on Fundraisers for Arizona Rancher Being Held on $1 Million Bond for Allegedly Killing Illegal Immigrant
Heartbreak as Former College Tennis Player Dies from Massive Heart Attack: 'Heaven Gained Another Angel'
Strange Black Net Found Floating in Middle of Pacific, Dangerous Contents Worth $320 Million
See more...

Conversation