GOP Elected Official Hospitalized for 'Irregular Heartbeat' - Now Recovering from Pacemaker Surgery

The Republican lieutenant governor of Tennessee checked himself into a Nashville hospital Thursday after experiencing a troubling cardiac problem.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he reportedly suffered symptoms of an irregular heartbeat.

According to the Tennessean, McNally, who also serves as Tennessee‘s senate speaker, required a pacemaker to regulate his heartbeat.

McNally, who is 79, took to Twitter late Thursday to explain his situation.

After experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, I checked into Vanderbilt hospital earlier today. Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues. I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible. — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) February 10, 2023

“Tests indicate I will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate my cardiac issues,” McNally informed his constituents.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible.”

On Friday, McNally provided an update.

“Happy to report my pacemaker surgery went smoothly,” he posted. “Currently in recovery and resting comfortably. Thank you to friends, family, colleagues and citizens across the state for your messages, prayers and support. Looking forward to getting back to work!”

Happy to report my pacemaker surgery went smoothly. Currently in recovery and resting comfortably. Thank you to friends, family, colleagues and citizens across the state for your messages, prayers and support. Looking forward to getting back to work! — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) February 10, 2023

According to WBIR-TV, McNally is “one of the most powerful politicians in Tennessee.”

He is the longest-serving current member of the state legislature, holding his District 5 state Senate seat since 1986.

He has been lieutenant governor since 2017, a role that under Tennessee law, requires him to also be speaker of the state Senate.

Tennessee GOP politicians have been pursuing an aggressive approach to social issues in the state regarding abortion and drag shows.

Gov. Bill Lee is seeking to allocate $100 million in state funds to help pro-life pregnancy centers, according to WKRN-TV.

During his recent State of the State address, the governor proposed allocating the funds in the form of grants “to partner with nonprofits that serve mothers, fathers, and families during a crisis pregnancy.”

Such funding is seen by some, like UGA associate professor of public health Andrea Swartzendruber, as quite significant.

“This amount of funding from a single state in a single year is extraordinary,” Swartzendruber said.

“And to my knowledge, the most funding that any state has provided in such a short time frame to the centers.”

As the professor pointed out, Lee’s proposal would make Tennessee a leader in supporting such pregnancy centers.

The initiative would have to pass the GOP-dominated legislature to come to fruition.

State lawmakers are also taking aim at drag shows and where they may be permitted to take place.

As reported by NBC News, the legislation would ban such “adult cabaret” on public property and any location minors may be present.

“We don’t want to have the door open that they can go see advertent nudity and sexual acts or the depiction of sexual acts,” explained GOP state Senator Becky Massey.

“I’m sorry, that’s not what Tennessee is about.”

The legislation has already passed the state Senate with unanimous GOP support, with the state House poised to do the same, albeit with some possible amendments.

