House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted President Joe Biden on Friday, arguing that he owes the American people answers for his administration’s failures in Afghanistan.

“Dear Mr. President: You have avoided responsibility—and blamed just about everyone else—for the most embarrassing failure on the world stage in decades,” the California Republican tweeted.

“You owe the American people answers for what is happening in Afghanistan,” McCarthy said.

Dear Mr. President: You have avoided responsibility—and blamed just about everyone else—for the most embarrassing failure on the world stage in decades. You owe the American people answers for what is happening in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/Im5PrvCqJr — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 20, 2021

The image with his post noted three areas of concern.

First, McCarthy asked, “How many Americans have you abandoned in Afghanistan? Will you commit to getting each and every one of them out safely?”

Second, he challenged Biden, “There must be a full investigation into your botched withdrawal. What is your plan to account for U.S. weaponry that has been seized by the Taliban?”

Third, the House minority leader said, “More than 5,000 suspected terrorists have been released from Afghan prisons. How are you going to secure America’s southern border and ensure they don’t cross into our country?”

Does Biden owe Americans answers about Afghanistan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The condemning post followed a letter from McCarthy to Biden on Wednesday that said, “It is of the utmost importance that the U.S. Government account for all U.S. citizens in Afghanistan and provide the necessary information and means of departure to all those Americans who desire to leave the country.”

The letter added, “We all share in the desire to see Americans safely returned home, and we hope to gain clarity as to the means and methods for accomplishing that goal.”

On Monday, McCarthy tweeted, “To the troops who endured deployments to the region and gold star families who lost a loved one fighting in Afghanistan: our country stands with you now and always.”

“You did all you were asked to do.

“We are forever indebted to your sacrifices—you make your nation proud.”

To the troops who endured deployments to the region and gold star families who lost a loved one fighting in Afghanistan: our country stands with you now and always. You did all you were asked to do. We are forever indebted to your sacrifices—you make your nation proud. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 16, 2021

McCarthy also condemned the Biden administration’s failed efforts in Afghanistan earlier Monday alongside a now-viral video of Afghan civilians jumping on a U.S. airplane on the Kabul airport tarmac.

“This is a damning image for the Biden administration, and underscores the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis on the ground. It is unconscionable that the United States president is nowhere to be found,” he tweeted.

“Mr. President – Do your job and address the nation,” McCarthy added.

This is a damning image for the Biden administration, and underscores the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis on the ground. It is unconscionable that the United States president is nowhere to be found. Mr. President – Do your job and address the nation. pic.twitter.com/tTreEIgL3Y — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 16, 2021

Biden gave a brief address to the nation from the White House on Monday afternoon, largely blaming former President Donald Trump and the Afghan regime for the disastrous withdrawal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.