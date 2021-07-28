House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is resorting to name-calling as a way to explain how science is involved in the recent decision to re-impose a mask mandate on the House.

Restoration of a mask mandate in the House was criticized by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” the California Republican tweeted Tuesday after a memo from Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan led to the restoration of the mandate.

Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

On Wednesday, Pelosi said she supported Monahan’s decision.

“That’s the purview of the Capitol Physician, that’s the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it,” she said.

She was then asked about McCarthy’s opposition.

When asked by @frankthorp about @GOPLeader’s criticism of the mask mandate being reinstated in the House, @SpeakerPelosi responds as she’s getting in her SUV: “He’s such a moron.” pic.twitter.com/2WUwE3A9wR — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) July 28, 2021



“He’s such a moron,” she said before entering her vehicle.

Pelosi’s spokesman piled on.

Unfortunately, we can’t verify this audio because of poor quality, but I can confirm that the Speaker believes that saying a mask requirement is “not a decision based on science” is moronic. https://t.co/vf30E4Ggic — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) July 28, 2021

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” Monahan wrote in his memo to House leadership, according to Fox News.

Monahan said he was basing his recommendation on revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the overall rise in coronavirus cases nationwide, according to The New York Times.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan advised House leadership.

Monahan did not recommend the Senate adopt a mask mandate.

In his memo, Monahan included a plug for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. He said those who tested positive after vaccination, referred to as “breakthrough” cases, reported “no or minimal symptoms.”

Attending physician says there have been breakthrough cases in House, but: “All these recent individuals who acquired the “breakthrough” infection had no or minimal symptoms. There were no severe cases, attesting to the protective value of the vaccination.” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 28, 2021

“All these recent individuals who acquired the ‘breakthrough’ infection had no or minimal symptoms. There were no severe cases, attesting to the protective value of the vaccination,” Monahan wrote.

