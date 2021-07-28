Path 27
Pelosi Calls McCarthy a 'Moron' for Objecting to New Mask Decree

Jack Davis July 28, 2021 at 1:49pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is resorting to name-calling as a way to explain how science is involved in the recent decision to re-impose a mask mandate on the House.

Restoration of a mask mandate in the House was criticized by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Make no mistake — The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state,” the California Republican tweeted Tuesday after a memo from Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan led to the restoration of the mandate.

On Wednesday, Pelosi said she supported Monahan’s decision.

“That’s the purview of the Capitol Physician, that’s the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it,” she said.

She was then asked about McCarthy’s opposition.


“He’s such a moron,” she said before entering her vehicle.

Pelosi’s spokesman piled on.

“To be clear, for meetings in an enclosed US House of Representatives controlled space, masks are REQUIRED,” Monahan wrote in his memo to House leadership, according to Fox News.

Monahan said he was basing his recommendation on revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the overall rise in coronavirus cases nationwide, according to The New York Times.

“For the Congress, representing a collection of individuals traveling weekly from various risk areas (both high and low rates of disease transmission), all individuals should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space,” Monahan advised House leadership.

Monahan did not recommend the Senate adopt a mask mandate.

In his memo, Monahan included a plug for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. He said those who tested positive after vaccination, referred to as “breakthrough” cases, reported “no or minimal symptoms.”

“All these recent individuals who acquired the ‘breakthrough’ infection had no or minimal symptoms. There were no severe cases, attesting to the protective value of the vaccination,” Monahan wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
