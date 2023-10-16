There is absolute wisdom to be found in the adage, “Keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer.”

Even given that, the Republican party might be taking this a tad too far.

Because as of late, when the party isn’t openly talking about the possibility of fraternizing with their harshest critics … they’re actually fraternizing with their harshest critics.

On Monday, NBC News announced that it would be hosting the third Republican primary debate, slated to be held Nov. 8 in Miami.

Had this been, say, 1993, sure — go for it. Believe it or not, once upon a time, NBC News was worthy of its “prestige cable” reputation.

But in 2023? NBC News is little more than a DNC apparatus that loves to spew leftist propaganda of both the obvious and subliminal varieties.

The announcement was swiftly met with all manner of disgust and consternation from various corners of online conservatism.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt echoed the concerns about the DNC connections.

NBC is basically the propaganda arm of the DNC. And they’re getting a Repub debate. https://t.co/H0AtF3zNft — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) October 16, 2023

“NBC is basically the propaganda arm of the DNC,” Schmitt posted to X. “And they’re getting a [Republican Primary] debate.”

One X user responded to Schmitt: “Why would the RNC agree to debate on NBC? RNC needs new leadership.”

Other X users pointed out the idiocy of the GOP willingly working with NBC News:

Have you EVER seen a Democrat debate hosted by Fox News? No. And you never will. Because they’re not fn stupid. https://t.co/C2j0goR3GW — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 16, 2023

“Have you EVER seen a Democrat debate hosted by Fox News?” one X user asked. “No. And you never will. Because they’re not fn stupid.”

A different X user responded to the above post, noting the genuine animosity that the left-leaning NBC has for even lower-case “c” conservatives:

I don’t understand why Republicans continue to do this. These people hate us and want the R base jailed. Why allow them to host a debate? — Will Harter (@willisfx88) October 16, 2023

This X user asked: “I don’t understand why Republicans continue to do this. These people hate us and want the R base jailed. Why allow them to host a debate?”

A different X user responded directly to the NBC News X announcement, aptly calling out the Republican National Committee for “placating” to establishment media shills:

Republicans agreeing to have NBC news host a debate is why they lose elections. Stop placating to the MSM. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) October 16, 2023

To put all of these X posts another way: What possible incentive would NBC News have to make any of the GOP primary candidates look good?

As unlikely as some of them are to win it, they’re all technically potential options to oust the doddering octogenarian currently occupying the Oval Office.

If anything, NBC News is highly incentivized to make all of the GOP primary candidates look as bad as possible, so as to best ensure that the presidency remains controlled by a Democrat (whomever that ends up being).

It’s also worth noting that NBC has yet to announce moderators — but looking at their roster, it’s hard to envision who exactly will give Republicans a fair and fighting chance during this debate.

Given all the above, it’s more than fair to question RNC leadership at this point in time.

The party appears as fractured and dysfunctional as its ever been — two rather undesirable traits given that there’s a general election just 13 months away.

Once all this dust settles and with — hopefully — a Republican occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, it’ll be high time for the GOP to do some serious introspection.

