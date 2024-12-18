'I've Got a Billion Dollars in My Pocket' - TX Official Snaps Up Auctioned Border Wall Materials to Give to Trump

It appears President Joe Biden’s last-ditched efforts to “Trump proof” the federal government are being hamstringed by Texas.

Last Thursday, the Daily Wire obtained footage of border wall materials being hauled away and sold at auction, Now, Fox News reported, Texas officials are ready to buy them for their original purpose.

The footage from the Daily Wire showed the materials being taken away in trucks and stored, with a caption stating bidding starts as low as $5 for a segment.

EXCLUSIVE: Weeks before Trump takes office, Biden is racing to auction off unused border wall materials. Video shows trucks hauling wall materials off the border to a government auction site, where a massive amount of wall is waiting to be sold. pic.twitter.com/ogaQMBHw7R — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 12, 2024

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle,” “”I will bid on all of that wall, and we will buy it in Texas, and we will give it to Donald Trump.”

“I’ve got a billion dollars in my pocket to do it,” Patrick stated.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham followed his comments, remarking, “If you buy it, I have a place to store it — on state land! The [Texas General Land Office] is standing by to help!”

Fox noted in their piece that auctions have been happening since 2023, with Arizona officials saying they are happening weekly. The Daily Wire’s footage has brought the issue to the forefront at a critical time as Biden’s final month approaches.

Buckingham and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot have been more than willing after Trump’s election to ensure the incoming administration starts its deportation process under the best possible terms.

Texas’ “Jocelyn Initiative” — named after 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, who was allegedly raped and murdered by two Tren de Aragua gang members — plans to allocate land for the Trump administration to use for “violent criminal deportation facilities,” as Buckingham put it.

If there is any state that’s felt the consequences of Biden’s border policies, its Texas.

Pew Reseach found border encounters reached an all-time high in 2023 at 249,741.

Although encounters have since fallen in 2024, a cynical interpretation of that trend wouldn’t allow us to conclude Biden finally decided to do the right thing and secure the border.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency undoubtedly shifted the administration’s handling of the border this year as Democrats sensed the inevitable wave of bad press coverage from an unmitigated flood of illegals.

To refocus on Texas, the Lone Star state doesn’t want to be the doormat for criminals, rapists, and traffickers looking to come into the United States.

It’s not ideal for Texas to buy something the federal government owns, so that it can be used for its purpose, but this is quintessential Biden. Inefficiency has ruled for four years.

Biden knows Trump will build the wall; deportations will happen.

To try to “Trump proof” the situation is futile with Texas in the 47th president’s corner.

