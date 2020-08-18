Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo certainly thinks highly of himself.

You can’t really blame him. Even though he governs a state that has seen almost 33,000 coronavirus deaths, the establishment media acts like Cuomo oversaw a great success.

On the back of those media accolades, Cuomo is publishing a book about handling the pandemic. It’s titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic,” and it’s set to go on sale Oct. 13, The Associated Press reported.

“In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in ‘American Crisis’ the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic,” according to Crown Publishing, which is releasing the book, “sharing his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”

We’re excited to share this new book from Governor Andrew Cuomo, ‘American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic’, on sale October 13, 2020. Available now for preorder everywhere books are sold! More via @AP: https://t.co/kedOBJ9fPs pic.twitter.com/6XGEMgaX77 — Crown Publishing (@CrownPublishing) August 18, 2020

This is book is sure to be nothing more than revisionist history enabled by media malfeasance.

The story of Cuomo and his state’s response to the coronavirus is not a success story. In fact, New York has seen one of the worst outbreaks not just in the United States, but in the entire world.

And Cuomo didn’t help — he only made things worse.

As former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote on Twitter, “Cuomo writing a book abt leadership in China Virus is like having Harvey Weinstein write a book called ‘How to Treat a Lady.'”

Cuomo writing a book abt leadership in China Virus is like having Harvey Weinstein write a book called “How to Treat a Lady.” @JaniceDean needs to write the book of how Cuomo failed & it costs the lives of her parents-in-law. https://t.co/s7MXoujMEm — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 18, 2020

Almost one-fifth of the coronavirus deaths reported in the United States have occurred in New York, Johns Hopkins data reveals. (The state with the second-most deaths is New Jersey, with just under 16,000 deaths, or less than half of New York’s death toll).

If New York state were its own country, it would be the seventh-worst-hit country in the world in terms of reported fatalities, after the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, the U.K. and Italy.

Since March, Cuomo has enacted a number of odd measures in the name of curbing the coronavirus.

One of his biggest blunders came on March 25, when he mandated that nursing homes must accept residents who have been released from the hospital, regardless of whether they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was intended to free up much-needed hospital beds for sicker patients. In practice, however, it sent coronavirus carriers into nursing homes, where thousands of vulnerable senior citizens were infected.

At least 6,600 nursing home and adult care facility residents in New York lost their lives to the virus.

The true number of elderly New Yorkers who died because of Cuomo’s policy is likely much higher: New York’s record-keeping policy only counts those who died at those facilities as nursing home deaths; infected residents who died in the hospital after being transferred there from nursing homes are not included in that count.

If Cuomo was a Republican governor whose state experienced what happened in New York, he would be excoriated by the media, not celebrated.

Indeed, Republican governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas have caught unfathomable media scrutiny for their coronavirus responses — even though those three states combined have seen roughly 25,000 deaths, or 8,000 less than New York alone.

Instead, the establishment media continues to fawn over Cuomo, effectively running cover for his disastrous coronavirus response.

In July, Cuomo released a “New York Tough” poster, which likened fighting the coronavirus to climbing over a mountain:

The Sea of Division. The Boyfriend Cliff. The Sun On The Other Side. See it all for yourself. Pre-order the #NewYorkTough poster here: — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 14, 2020

Unfortunately for New York, that mountain is made of the bodies of the state’s coronavirus victims, and looks uncannily like the part of the “flatten the curve” graphs that the country was trying to avoid.

Cuomo even spoke at the Democratic National Convention earlier this week, where he claimed that “our way worked, and it was beautiful.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his coronavirus response: “Our way worked. And it was beautiful” Only five countries in the world saw more COVID deaths than the state of New York pic.twitter.com/OSEuovMMze — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 18, 2020

It seems like Cuomo will take any opportunity to profit by bragging about his failures.

