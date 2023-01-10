Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Starts Term Strong, Reveals 'Bold' Agenda and Introduces 1st Executive Order

Sarah Huckabee Sanders broke all sorts of “glass ceilings” on Tuesday when she was sworn in as Arkansas’ first female governor, making her also the youngest governor in the country currently and the first daughter of a former governor to assume the office once filled by her father.

I’m sure her Annie Leibovitz spread for Vogue would have already been booked if it were not for the fact that, in the eyes of the progressive left at least, the fact that she’s a Republican completely cancels out her women’s empowerment cred.

Sanders, of course, served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, making her just the third woman and the first mother to do so.

She left the podium behind in 2019, drawing speculation that she was gearing up to run for office in her home state, where father Mike Huckabee served as governor for over a decade.

With Trump and outgoing Governor Asa Hutchinson’s endorsements along with her father’s emphatic support, Sanders was a shoo-in during the primaries and the general election last year and has now formally assumed leadership of the Natural State.

“It is a pretty humbling thing,” she told Fox News ahead of her Tuesday inauguration ceremony in Little Rock. “As far as we know, we’ll be the first-ever father-daughter pair anywhere in the country, and so, you know, that is a pretty historic and amazing thing.”

In addition to her noteworthy relation to a former governor and the fact that she’s a woman, Sanders’ additional insight as a mother is clearly informing her policies, as well, and her first move as governor speaks volumes as to what millions of women in this country are really concerned about — our children’s future.

In the ultimate mama bear-turned-governor move, Sanders kicked off her first term with an executive order banning critical race theory in the classroom.

According to The Daily Caller which obtained a copy of the document, the order “will empower the Department of Education to prevent indoctrination and CRT of Arkansas students that conflict with principles of equal protection under the law.”

“The order will also prohibit employees and students from having to attend CRT trainings and orientations,” the outlet added.

“Schools must educate, not indoctrinate students; and their education policies must protect children and prepare them to enter the workforce,” the order read.

“Teachers and school administrators should teach students how to think not what to think,” it also stated.

Critical race theory is part of the broader critical theory framework that has overtaken broad swaths of American public life over the last several decades by way of influential academia. A sophisticated legal theory, CRT is often used as a catch-all term to describe the belief that inherent, subconscious tendency towards racism among white people has been subtly subjugating black people across America for years.

In other words, it is an ideology that professes to know the inner workings of a person’s heart on the basis of their skin color alone — an assertion that could not possibly be more fundamentally racist.

“Critical Race Theory (CRT) is antithetical to the traditional American values of neutrality, equality, and fairness. It emphasizes skin color as a person’s primary characteristic, thereby resurrecting segregationist values, which America has fought so hard to reject,” the executive order, signed by Sanders after her inauguration, reads.

What parents whose children have been exposed to curricula informed by CRT and critical theory’s views on “antiracism” have found, however, is that it ultimately posits that white children must confront their own inherent racism in order to be considered “antiracist,” and that questioning or pushing back against the assertions of these lessons is itself deemed racist.

As parents around the country are growing frustrated and angry with the subtle but radical ideology that has become so deeply embedded within our nation’s public school system, Sanders recognizes the deep need and demand for educational reform, and hopes her agenda will have a “generational impact.”

“There is a real hunger, not just from the public, but I think also from the legislature here, where we have Republican super-majorities in the House and the Senate, to do some pretty big things and enact some conservative reform,” Sanders told Fox of Arkansas.

Arkansas’ legislature has previously championed the fight against some of the most sickening ideological agendas that are consuming our nation, leading the way on banning abortion and transgender treatments for children and combating indoctrination in schools, a trend which Sanders hopes to extend to the governor’s mansion as well.

“My hope is that states look to Arkansas as a model and as a national leader on how to do it right,” she said.

As a conservative woman and a mother, I have to say I don’t think there could possibly be a more fitting agenda for Sanders to tackle.

She doesn’t meet the left’s requirements for an empowered woman — and this is a very good thing. Sanders isn’t trying to break glass ceilings, she’s trying to do the best she can for the children of her state, including her own, which is the epitome of what it means to be a strong woman.

Give me one strong mama bear over a million girlboss career women any day of the week.

