The Pentagon has developed a subdermal diagnostic microchip that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

The invasive technology was developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, an arm of the Department of Defense that operates under the Pentagon umbrella, “60 Minutes” reported Sunday.

The microchip, which is implanted under your skin, continuously monitors your blood for coronavirus symptoms. It was developed under the guidance of retired Army Colonel Matt Hepburn, an infectious disease physician.

“You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,” Hepburn told 60 Minutes.

He said the chip can stem viral spread by alerting you immediately when a soldier has been infected with COVID-19. This way, he could be quarantined before he infects others in his unit.

“We can have that information in three to five minutes,” Hepburn explained. “It’s like a ‘check engine’ light. As you truncate that time — as you diagnose and treat — what you do is you stop the infection in its tracks.”

So far, the microchip has not been deployed outside the military. However, the development is raising concerns among Americans about potential government surveillance and overreach.

While the technology could be useful, it’s creepy to implant government microchips under your skin — even if it’s currently limited for military use only.

Because such technology can quickly lead to a slippery slope, skeptics wonder if such microchips could eventually be abused by the government for GPS tracking, movement monitoring or interfacing with personal bank accounts.

As with any technology — but especially a government-created one — the public should remain vigilant about potential abuse. Hepburn joined DARPA in 2013, when Barack Obama was president. Before that, he was the Director of Medical Preparedness on the White House National Security Staff.

During the Obama presidency, the swine flu (H1N1) pandemic caused about 12,469 deaths in the United States between 2009 and 2010.

Unlike the coronavirus, 90 percent of the swine flu deaths were of young people under the age of 65, according to WebMD.

When Hepburn was recruited by DARPA, he was charged with the mission of ending pandemics forever.

Obviously, that didn’t happen. And it will likely never happen because pandemics have occurred at regular intervals for centuries.

That’s why the left’s panic-pimping overreaction to the coronavirus is irrational. COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic to infect the world. There will be others.

It’s also telling that Democrats and their media puppets demand that Americans submit to mask mandates and “vaccine passports” — all while blithely inviting armies of unmasked, unvaccinated illegal aliens into the country.

New footage of a US detention facility has revealed a system close to breaking point. pic.twitter.com/bgrrYV9laz — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) April 1, 2021

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who visited the border three weeks ago, said migrants are testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate seven times higher than the general U.S. population.

Despite this, coronavirus-infected illegal aliens are being welcomed by Democrats, some of whom demand they get taxpayer-funded “reparations” after breaking federal immigration laws.

If Democrats were serious about defeating the coronavirus, they’d close the borders immediately. But they won’t.

That tells you all you need to know about the left’s true agenda: Mass-importing illegal aliens to expand the Democrat voting bloc in order to maintain their grip on power indefinitely.

