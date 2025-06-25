Grand Jury Indicts Karmelo Anthony in Track Meet Killing of Austin Metcalf

Texas teenager Karmelo Anthony has been indicted for murder in connection with the April stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet.

The indictment came on Tuesday, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office said, according to WFAA-TV.

Anthony, who attended Frisco’s Centennial High School, has claimed he acted in self-defense.

According to an affidavit, Anthony was sitting under a tent designated for Frisco Memorial High School, the school Metcalf attended, when Metcalf told him to move, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The affidavit said Anthony reached into a bag and told Metcalf, “Touch me and see what happens.”

Metcalf touched Anthony, leading Anthony to reply, “Punch me and see what happens,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Metcalf grabbed Anthony. Anthony then pulled out a knife, stabbed Metcalf in the chest, and ran off, the affidavit said.

BREAKING: 🚨 Grand Jury indicts Karmelo Anthony for k-lling of Austin Metcalf. pic.twitter.com/NOnUs9SjKQ — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 24, 2025

The affidavit said Anthony told police, “He put his hands on me, I told him not to,” according to the affidavit.

According to KDFW-TV, when a police officer said the alleged suspect was in custody, Anthony said, “I’m not alleged. I did it.”

Jeff Metcalf, the victim’s father, said he was “pleased that we are moving forward,” according to WFAA.

“With the first degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system,” Jeff Metcalf said. “I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.”

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, according to the Morning News. “That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core.

“But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves,” he said.

“Earlier this spring, our community was shaken by what happened at a school track meet in Frisco — the violent loss of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony — which they did,” he said, according to KDFW.

“With that indictment, the case now moves formally into the court system. From this point forward, we’ll continue doing our part — fully and fairly — to pursue justice under the law. The trial schedule will be set by the court. But when the time comes, we’ll be ready,” he said.

Defense Attorney Mike Howard, who represents Anthony, downplayed the indictment.

“Today’s indictment of Karmelo Anthony is an expected and routine step in the legal process,” he said.

“An indictment simply means that a grand jury, after hearing only the prosecution’s side of the story, determined that there was enough evidence to allow the case to move forward to court,” he continued.

“That’s all an indictment means. Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court.”

