Revealed: Activist Working with Murder Suspect Karmelo Anthony Has a Disturbing Past

Dominique Alexander, a self-styled “minister” and activist, has been a vocal supporter of Karmelo Anthony, the teen charged with the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf. But Alexander’s past reveals a deeply troubling history that undermines his credibility.

Alexander recently celebrated Anthony’s release on bond, posting on X, “Karmelo Anthony is SAFE at home. This moment is a reminder that a community united can never be divided”:

Karmelo Anthony is SAFE at home. This moment is a reminder that a community united can never be divided. The journey ahead is long, but today—we celebrate a victory for justice, for family, and for the power of people coming together to protect our youth. Thank you to everyone… pic.twitter.com/CjLTkhbIiL — Minister Dominique Alexander (@niquealex) April 14, 2025

As the X post alluded to, Alexander clearly frames himself as some sort of champion of justice (just look at his use of “us” in the above post), but his record tells a different story.

Dig into Alexander’s history, and you’ll find a litany of heinous crimes. In 2009, he was arrested for causing serious bodily injury to a 2-year-old child, the son of his then girlfriend, while babysitting.

According to the Dallas Observer, the child suffered a subdural hemorrhage and retinal hemorrhages in both eyes — consistent with abusive head trauma, not the “fall off the couch” that Alexander claimed.

Doctors disagreed with Alexander’s flimsy excuse, confirming the injuries were acute and likely occurred under his care. He later admitted to shaking the child, a chilling confession of abuse.

Despite the severity of the crime, Alexander faced minimal consequences. He was charged with a first-degree felony but managed to avoid serious punishment through plea deals and probation.

His criminal behavior didn’t stop there.

The Dallas Express reported that in 2016, Alexander was sentenced to five years in prison for violating probation multiple times. He ultimately served eight days because the judge ruled that his “probation” should count towards the prison sentence.

The outlet added: “In 2017, Alexander was indicted on felony theft charges related to a 2016 business dispute in Denton County. The charges were enhanced because of a previous conviction for forgery.”

Alexander’s history of violence extends to his personal life. In 2019, he was indicted on a felony family violence charge after his longtime partner, Keyaira Saunders, accused him of shoving and attempting to strangle her, per KXAS-TV.

Saunders later refused to cooperate with the prosecution, and the charges were ultimately dismissed. But the pattern of alleged violence paints a grim picture of Alexander’s character.

And now, Alexander has latched onto the high-profile case involving Anthony’s alleged murder of Metcalf.

Alexander’s advocacy comes through his Next Generation Action Network, a far-left group that often inserts itself into high-profile cases. But his criminal history makes his involvement deeply suspect.

How can someone with such a violent past position himself as a moral authority? Alexander’s support for Anthony — a teen charged with stabbing another to death — raises serious questions.

It would also be remiss not to mention how infuriating it is that Alexander brands himself a “minister.” The title suggests a moral standing he clearly lacks, given his record of harming the vulnerable, including a toddler.

This man is no minister. He’s a convicted felon with a history of violence and deceit, using activism as a shield to dodge accountability.

Alexander’s take on the Karmelo Anthony case should be dismissed outright. He’s not a credible voice for justice — he’s a walking contradiction.

(And it’s not like Anthony is hurting for support.)

Alexander’s disturbing past shouldn’t be treated as some mere footnote, but as a red flag. Alexander has no business advocating for anyone, let alone a murder suspect.

We need to spread the word about Dominique Alexander. His history of abuse and crime disqualifies him from any position of trust or influence.

The public deserves to know the truth: Alexander’s support for Karmelo Anthony is tainted by his own dark deeds.

Ignore him.

