It’s a murder that, given the country and the circumstances, should have been front page news. Instead, you had to search — hard — to find anything about it from mainstream media outlets, even if video of the crime was on social media.

According to the BBC, a 22-year-old Afghan national who came to the country in 2020 is in custody for charges of murder and attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing a dog walker and two others on Monday afternoon in the London suburb of Uxbridge, located just north of Heathrow Airport.

The dog walker, identified as 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst, died at the scene after being stabbed in repeated and rapid fashion by the attacker. Two others were injured.

The BBC didn’t identify the alleged perpetrator, but the U.K. Daily Mail did: Safi Dawood, who came to the country in 2020 and claimed asylum, which the U.K. Home Office confirmed was granted in 2022.

“He was not known to Mr Broadhurst, who died at the scene, but was known to the other two alleged victims, the Metropolitan Police said,” the Daily Mail reported.

Footage showed both the crime and the arrest, with police officers chasing him with a Taser and warning him “drop the knife” and “get on the floor.”

He was finally felled by the stun gun. The Metropolitan Police later said that Dawood “required hospital treatment after suffering a medical episode” and was then taken into custody.

“This was a shocking and senseless act of violence that has left one man dead and two others injured,” said Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Other aspects of Dawood’s case remain a mystery. The most obvious one — whether religious animus played any role in the attack — remains a mystery. The BBC reported that the authorities are not treating the attack as terrorism. This is a far different thing, in Britspeak, from saying that a terrorist motive has been ruled out. Any mention of Dawood’s religious beliefs, if any, or reasons for seeking asylum, are also a mystery.

This, quite naturally, led to speculation on social media:

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic footage that some viewers will find offensive.

SHOCKING BREAKING: **Police CONFIRMED** 22yo Afghan national – sneaked into UK via lorry in 2020, granted asylum & leave to remain in 2022 – stabs 3 in Uxbridge rampage! – Hero dog walker (49), “lovely & gentle” local trying to stop the attack, slashed across neck & butchered… pic.twitter.com/LcmfjwwX5h — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) October 28, 2025

“Triple stabbing by Afghan illegal migrant not being treated as terrorism”. Well, I guess that’s one way to keep terror statistics down. pic.twitter.com/OgZWropPVu — Leo Kearse – on YouTube & GB News (@LeoKearse) October 28, 2025

Afghan arrested over fatal dog walker stabbing came to UK illegally

Triple attack not being treated as terrorism, says The Met. This is just appalling & these HMOs where he was seen coming out off & @ShabanaMahmood is ramping up in communities need closinghttps://t.co/mUbCtMYgdk — Sue Mitch (@suemitch2017) October 28, 2025

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson said that the alleged perpetrator “was staying at a taxpayer funded HMO in Uxbridge, entered the UK in the back of a lorry, and, of course, was granted asylum … Get them all out!”

This, also quite naturally, is the problem with not being upfront with what’s known about the alleged perpetrator of the crimes. Just because we can’t rule out terror does not mean that it is terror, for instance. Also, officials reported he wasn’t staying in a “taxpayer funded HMO” — “homes in multiple occupation” in the British context — nor was he in the U.K. illegally as many said. (He had asylum status for at least three years.)

However, as many noted, the media in Merrie England were certainly more than eager to keep things merry by keeping the story off the front pages, as one X user noted:

The BBC needs to explain why it considers ALL of these stories more newsworthy than an Afghan illegal immigrant brutally stabbing three people in the street, including a child. Hollywood tour guide finds a celebrity grave? The Cameroonian elections? THAT’S our big news? No. pic.twitter.com/ZQxynAQ6YC — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) October 28, 2025

The suspect may not be illegal, but the difficulty of finding the story is factual: Despite the high-profile nature of the crime and its relationship to England’s migration crisis and the tensions that it’s caused, the coverage is buried far, far away from the front page of the news service’s webpage, both immediately after the news of the crime broke on Monday and as of late Wednesday evening, when the narrative was still unfolding on both social media and in more conservative-leaning publications like the Daily Mail.

Stories that were worthy of making the front page of the BBC’s website as of Wednesday evening, however:

Also of note was the way that the Beeb chose to headline the initial story:

DEFUND + DEPORT

Mainstream media will never tell you the truth. Ever. Wayne Broadhurst was MURDERED by an Afghan illegal migrant. The BBC tells you a ‘dog walker dies in stabbing’. Defund the BBC. Deport all illegals. pic.twitter.com/ZQeUgk37vo — Lauren The Insider (@laurenKLfarrow) October 28, 2025

“Dies in triple stabbing” is a heck of a lot of words to say “murdered” without actually even saying it. (“Perhaps the guy had a heart attack just seeing the stabbing happening; who knows?” the headline seemed to say, implicitly.) This has been changed to the ever-so-slightly more direct “Afghan man held after dog walker dies in stabbing.”

Whatever the case, even Elon Musk seemed to get the message about the silence — and the fear felt by everyday Britons who know their government and their media will do everything they can to keep it silent:

Enough is enough https://t.co/DiD1umOc53 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2025

Enough is enough, indeed.

People can make assumptions based on facts, and those assumptions — along with distrust in authority — is amplified when politicians and the press stay as mute as possible about a crime any moron could guess at. If this were a Christian or atheist asylee, or if the asylum process was well-vetted and there were no prior red flags, rest assured we would have heard about it by now. Instead, silence. In cases like this, that void speaks volumes.

