The 'Great Quarantine Revival': 117,000 New Confessions of Faith Reported by One Ministry

The world looks bleak in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is one ray of hope shining like a beacon to guide us through this dark time — faith in Jesus Christ.

Nick Hall, founder of the Pulse evangelization movement and host of the “Bible Quarantine” series on Fox Nation, watched his movement bear fruit as virtual events to share the Gospel brought 117,000 people to confessions of faith in Jesus Christ.

“Just learned, 16,963 people responded to Jesus through our Good Friday Broadcast in Russia and Eastern Europe this weekend!” Hall tweeted on Tuesday.

“That makes the total response over 117,000 recorded decisions globally – this went into 43 languages, 100+ nations! GLORY TO GOD!”

“We were literally getting smartphone photos from all over the world — from Nigeria to India and China — of families gathering in their living rooms, around 18-inch cathode-ray TVs, laptops and HD screens watching our services,” Hall told Fox News.

“The doors to our church buildings may have been closed, but the church has not closed,” he said. “We are living through a great quarantine revival, and I think God is just getting started.”

Hall has a knack for looping in Christian leaders from varied sectors of public life to be part of Pulse’s events.

As he prepared for Holy Week with a leader check-in on April 8, several well-known Christians — including actress and evangelist Priscilla Shirer, My Pillow inventor and CEO Mike Lindell and hip-hop artist Lecrae, as well as Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and others from government — shared biblical wisdom and uplifting messages as well as coronavirus-related information.

The special Good Friday service responsible for many of the conversions included appearances from biblical scholars, author Max Lucado, musicians Lauren Daigle and Michael W. Smith, and even Hall of Fame NFL coach Tony Dungy. Pulse brought the service to almost 100 countries, including China, Japan, India, Nepal, Thailand, Russia and Ukraine.

In some nations, even translating the service into their native language was dangerous business.

“We had translators working in closed countries who were risking their lives to bring this message in their language to their people, because that’s how precious the gospel is to them,” Hall said.

Although Hall has prayed for an end to the pandemic, he said in a CBN News interview that “this is the greatest evangelistic moment that we’ve ever seen in our lifetime” and he believes that many more conversions than just those reported to Pulse likely occurred.

He said the fact that the “whole world is on pause” provides an opportunity for people to listen and grow closer to Jesus.

“We don’t have the things we normally numb out with, we don’t have the things we normally put our hope in. Even in our health is vulnerable,” Hall said.

The video is part of a story tweeted by the network, titled “‘The Great Quarantine Revival’: 100,000+ Choose Christ During Virtual and Broadcast Services Easter Week.”

The coronavirus pandemic is an unprecedented opportunity for so many to hear the still and quiet voice of the Holy Spirit as the literal noise of the outside world is silenced.

Just as with Job in the Bible, God sometimes permits the stripping away of our worldly attachments to reveal the single greatest truth about humanity: Despite everything we hold dear, the only thing that truly matters is our complete reliance on God.

The good news is that Jesus is only an invitation away, through a quiet prayer, a public witness or simply a desperate plea for him to come into our hearts and our lives.

“Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened.” (Matthew 7:7-8)

