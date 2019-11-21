SECTIONS
News
Print

'Aircraft Mishap' Kills Two Air Force Airmen

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 21, 2019 at 4:57pm
Print

Two airmen died Thursday in an “aircraft mishap” involving a pair of training jets at Vance Air Force Base in northern Oklahoma.

“Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m. today,” Vance Air Force Base said in a statement.

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.”

In an earlier news release, the Air Force said that two T-38 Talons were involved in the accident.

Each of the aircraft had two crew members aboard at the time of the mishap, according to KWTV-DT’s Lacie Lowry.

Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance, told reporters at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the incident occurred during the landing phase of the mission.

“We are a close-knit family,” Simmons said, choking up. “And when tragedies like this occur, every member of the U.S. armed forces, Vance, Enid, [Oklahoma], feels it.”

The colonel confirmed the two deceased airmen were in one of the two aircraft.

Simmons could not say what the cause of the accident was, but the Air Force will be investigating it.

Fox News reported that the T-38 is the primary jet trainer for Air Force pilots.

The aircraft is used to train future F-16, F-15, F-22, F-35 and bomber pilots, according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Judge Rules the Arrests of 16 Marines Accused of Human Smuggling as Unlawful

According to CNN, T-38s have served as the Air Force’s fighter pilot trainer since 1961.

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the news.

“Our servicemen and women give everything, even their lives, to protect our nation. I am deeply saddened by the deaths of two Airmen at Vance Air Force Base during a training session,” he said in a statement.

“I pray for God’s grace and healing as their families walk through this and to all those they serve with as they try to understand the difficult loss of their friend and coworker,” Lankford added.

TRENDING: Rep. Ratcliffe Flips Script on Dems, Reveals Only Bribery Reference in Testimony Was About Biden, Not Trump

Lankford’s Republican colleague and fellow Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe, who serves as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, contended that the accident highlights the importance of adequately funding flight training and aircraft maintenance, which he said has not happened for most of the last few years.

“Over the last decade, more active-duty service members died as a result of training-related incidents than in combat operations,” Inhofe said in a statement.

“While training-related casualties are down this year, even a single instance is too many. We’ve known this is a problem that can’t be solved in a year, and more must be done.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







'Aircraft Mishap' Kills Two Air Force Airmen
Opposition to Impeachment Inquiry at Highest Level Since Pollster Began Tracking
Ex-Russia Adviser Fiona Hill Ignores Reports, Calls Ukraine Meddling in 2016 'Fictional Narrative'
Ukraine Lawmaker Alleges Hunter Biden and Partners Received $16.5 Million 'Obtained by Criminal Means' - Report
Sondland: Trump Wanted Public Anti-Corruption Commitment from Ukraine Because of Country's Record
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×