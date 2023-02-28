Parler Share
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, pictured on the set of his show "Gutfeld!" in an October file photo.
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, pictured on the set of his show "Gutfeld!" in an October file photo. (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

Greg Gutfeld Recounts the Moment That Changed His Life Forever

 By Richard Moorhead  February 28, 2023 at 5:01am
In a booze and cigar-smoke-filled setting with comedian Bill Maher, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld described a pivotal moment in his life that few of his viewers have likely heard about.

The late night ratings kingpin took a break from a raunchy conversation about relationships and locker room topics to explain how he met his wife — photo editor and model Elena Moussa.

Gutfeld told the story on Sunday’s episode of Maher’s podcast “Club Random with Bill Maher.”

“It was my first day on the job at Maxim UK, but we had a meeting in Portugal with all the Maxim [magazines],” Gutfeld said, at about the 45:40 mark of the video below.

WARNING: The video includes graphic language, including copious use of the “f-word,” that may disturb some viewers.

Moussa was photo editor of the Russian Maxim at the time, Gutfeld said. He was instantly smitten.

“She was 21, I was 39. Her hotel room was next to mine. Which shows you how lazy I am. But I met her, and I go, ‘that’s my wife,'” he said.

“I just knew it! I just knew it. And I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her.”

Gutfeld’s initial efforts proved unsuccessful — with the comedian eventually giving up and making alternative plans for a wild bender out on the town with his Czech and Russian co-workers.

Do you watch “Gutfeld!”?

However, as Gutfeld was heading out from the hotel, he decided to resort to a final attempt to win her heart.

“And as I left, I saw her — and I figured I’d give her one more shot.”

“I go, ‘you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.'”

The comedian’s swing for the fences (or, long kick for the goalposts, considering he was in Europe) proved successful, even if it might not have looked like it at first.

“I’ll never forget — she goes, ‘I’d expect something better from Greg Gutfeld,'” he said.

Gutfeld found out that Moussa was a reader of his Maxim articles for a Russian publication of Men’s Fitness.

Gutfeld immediately canceled his plans for a night on the town with his colleagues, instead getting to know the woman who would soon become his wife.

“We had our first date in Paris, and in three months we were married,” Gutfeld said.

The wide-ranging podcast with Maher and Gutfeld saw the liberal and conservative media personalities discuss topics such as woke culture, phone addiction, and their careers in comedy.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




