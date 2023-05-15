Group That Allegedly Committed 10 Armed Robberies in 30 Minutes Caught on Camera: 'It's Very Shocking'

A robbery spree early Sunday left Chicago residents worried about crime in the city.

Police said 10 robberies happened between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. on Sunday in the Logan Square and Hermosa neighborhoods, according to WLS-TV.

The lightning crimes took place after multiple armed suspects exited a gray Hyundai Elantra and targeted victims who were either in vehicles or on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video of one incident showed the robbery took less than a minute.

In the videoed robbery, a 58-year-old man was assaulted.

A robbery at Dickens and Kildare in the 25th district#Chicago pic.twitter.com/RJ3MUv9iSZ — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 15, 2023

“It makes me want to double-check my pockets at least three times before leaving the house, at least,” said Alberto Vasquez, who lives near the incident.

“It doesn’t really seem like the type of place that for it to like happen. It’s very shocking to me,” he said.

Does something need to be done about rampant crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (4 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The four robbers wore masks but are believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. They were carrying semiautomatic handguns, police said, according to CBS.

The latest spree came as the city was reeling from several others.

Chicago police said they are currently seeking suspects in a string of six robberies in the city’s Wrightwood section that took place in April and May, according to WFLD.

Police said they are searching for two to four black males between the ages of 15 and 18.

Last week, Chicago police arrested two teenagers in connection with a similar spree in March, according to WGN-TV.

The youths, ages 15 and 16, are facing multiple felony charges, police said.

Chicago police said they were involved in several armed robberies and carjackings across the city in March.

The 15-year-old was linked to five incidents. The 16-year-old was charged in connection with 11 incidents, police said.

Police reported that one robbery spree that took place on May 6 led to the shooting death of Chicago police officer Areanah Preston, according to WLS-TV.

Police charged Trevor Breeland, 19, Joseph Brooks, 19, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, and Jaylan Frazier, 16, with first-degree murder and multiple counts of armed robbery, arson, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said that the suspects are connected with a string of armed robberies that began May 5 and continued into May 6 and that all the suspects have extensive juvenile criminal records.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.