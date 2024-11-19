Share
News
Migrants, mostly from Ecuador, Haiti and Nigeria, pause for a break before climbing a muddy hillside trail in the wild and dangerous jungle on November 20, 2022 in Darién Gap, Colombia.
Migrants, mostly from Ecuador, Haiti and Nigeria, pause for a break before climbing a muddy hillside trail in the wild and dangerous jungle on November 20, 2022 in Darién Gap, Colombia. (Jan Sochor / Getty Images)

Haitian Immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, Are Looking for a Way Out After Trump Win: Report

 By Randy DeSoto  November 19, 2024 at 1:07pm
Share

Haiti migrants living in Springfield, Ohio, are reportedly leaving town following the election of Donald Trump as president earlier this month, because of the fear they will be deported.

The town of approximately 60,000 made headlines during the presidential election with some local residents upset with the influx of 15,000 to 20,000 Haitians during the past four years of the Biden presidency.

People were concerned about the strain placed on local schools and government services.

Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, who is from the town, wrote in a post on X in September, “In Springfield, Ohio, there has been a massive rise in communicable diseases, rent prices, car insurance rates, and crime. This is what happens when you drop 20,000 people into a small community. Kamala Harris’s immigration policy aims to do this to every town in our country.”

Most of the Haitians are in the U.S. under federal Temporary Protected Status, which allows them to live and work legally. The program is for those from countries facing armed conflict or natural disasters.

President-elect Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference in California in September, “I can say this, we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio.”

Should Trump end TPS on day one?

He added in a NewsNation interview last month, “Springfield is such a beautiful place. Have you seen what’s happened to it? It’s been overrun. You can’t do that to people. I’d revoke (the protected status), and I’d bring (the migrants) back to their country.”

The Guardian reported Sunday that Margery Koveleski, who has an office in Springfield that helps migrants settle into the community, has noticed a change recently.

“Haitians are now coming to her to figure out how to leave,” the news outlet said.

“Some folks don’t have credit cards or access to the internet, and they want to buy a bus ticket or a plane ticket, so we help them book a flight,” she told The Guardian. “People are leaving.”

Related:
Neighboring Dominican Republic to Begin Deporting Up to 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Jacob Payen, a co-founder of the Haitian Community Alliance, who runs a business that helps Haitians in Springfield file their tax returns, said, “People are fully aware of the election result, and that is why they are leaving; they are afraid of a mass deportation.”

“Several of my customers have left. One guy with his family went to New Jersey; others have gone to Boston. I know three families that have gone to Canada,” he added.

Others are believed to have moved to nearby cities in Ohio, such as Dayton, where they feel they can blend in better.

GOP Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — who was born in Springfield and traveled many times to Haiti for humanitarian work — wrote in a New York Times opinion piece in September that Haitian workers are part of the economic resurgence the area has experienced.

“I met with Springfield manufacturing business owners who employ Haitians. As one of them told me, his business would not have been able to stay open after the pandemic but for the Haitians who filled the jobs,” he wrote.

DeWine said Oct. 30 at a news conference, “I was asked the question several weeks ago: What would happen if all the Haitians were gone from Springfield?

“And the reality is that some of the economic progress that we have made, that Springfield has made, would go away. Haitians came here to work. They were hired because they would work. They were hired because there were openings that could not be filled by companies.”

Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Monday his priorities will be deporting illegal aliens with criminal records.

“And I think the president has been clear on the stage. We will prioritize public safety threats and national security threats,” he said.

There are three rails to Trump’s plan he explained: deportation, securing the border, and locating the over 300,000 missing children released to unvetted sponsors under the Biden administration.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Speaker Mike Johnson Gets Asked About Trans Representative's Gender: His Response Is Troubling
Haitian Immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, Are Looking for a Way Out After Trump Win: Report
Election Integrity Win: Swing State Supreme Court Drops Huge Ruling, Making Top Democrat's Loss Even Worse
Dem AZ Attorney General Drops Investigation Into Trump's Comments About Cheney and Guns
Laken Riley's Mother Sobs as Chilling Bodycam Audio Is Played in Court
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation