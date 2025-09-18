Over Half of US Voters Support the Firing of Leftists Celebrating the Murder of Charlie Kirk

Just over half of voters say that it is appropriate for private companies to fire employees that have celebrated an assassination online like that of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s, according to a new survey.

The Napolitan News Service poll released Thursday found that 51 percent of voters agreed that private companies are justified in letting employees go after celebrating an assassination on the internet, with the murder of Kirk as a recent and prime example.

Just 35 percent of voters said it was not an acceptable course of action for private companies to take, according to the poll.

“An overwhelming majority (88%) of Republicans agree reporters or public officials should be fired, but only 34% of Democrats agree,” the poll reads.

“About three quarters (73%) of those who talk politics almost every day also believe reporters or public officials should be fired if they celebrate online.”

Democrats were the “only measured demographic group” to have a majority opposed to private companies firing those who celebrated murders online at a narrow 51 percent, according to the poll.

Numerous academic institutions and companies have fired multitudes of employees that mocked Kirk’s assassination online, and several high-profile figures have apologized for statements they made about Kirk after his murder.

Kirk was shot in the neck and murdered on Sept. 10 while speaking to students at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

The man accused of killing Kirk reportedly lived with a transgender-identifying “partner,” and engraved bullet casings with phrases such as “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “If you read this you are gay LMAO.”

