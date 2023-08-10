Hannity Says His Fox News Show 'Hit a Nerve' at Biden White House - He Knows They Were Watching

Sean Hannity is laughing at the fact that he seems to have the attention of the folks at the White House after a Biden operative blasted him for allowing Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to “lie” about Biden on his show on Monday.

“Right here on this show, we did hit a nerve at the Biden White House. Apparently, they were watching this program last night. By the way, thank you all for watching at the White House,” Hannity joked on Tuesday evening.

The Fox talker said the White House was “triggered” by his interview with McCarthy about a possible Biden impeachment. Hannity said, “It means a lot to me that the Biden White House is watching this show, but they are clearly terrified of what is a very real impeachment inquiry.”

“Joe Biden’s White House is now lashing out and accusing Speaker McCarthy … of actually lying. Oh, considering Joe is the biggest liar, that gets interesting,” Hannity continued.

White House spokesman Ian Sams did indeed accuse McCarthy of lying during Hannity’s Monday evening broadcast. And his bullet point reply to Hannity and McCarthy was extremely deceptive.

“Last night on Hannity, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continued lying about President Biden — making a series of plainly false, widely debunked attacks in order to promote the extreme far right’s baseless impeachment stunt that even some members of McCarthy’s own caucus are expressing concerns about pursuing,” Sams wrote, according to Mediaite.

Sams then laid out the three “lies” he claimed were aired by Fox News:

“LIE #1: McCarthy told Hannity the Biden Administration has obstructed House Republican investigations, claiming: ‘We have found time and again we haven’t seen anything like this since the Nixon Administration, using their government to shut down any time we had a question.’

“LIE #2: McCarthy claimed that a ‘Russian oligarch’ gave the Bidens $3.5 million.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“LIE #3: McCarthy continued to spread lies about the FBI FD-1023 form that House Republicans have been obsessed with for months and released a few weeks ago, claiming: ‘The FBI didn’t act on their information from their informant.'”

Hannity refuted each of the claims with a detailed explanation of how Sams was dissembling.

Hannity first addressed the claim that McCarthy was lying when he said the Biden administration has “obstructed House Republican investigations.”

“Well, that’s very odd since the Republicans leading the investigations — they’ve both been on this program,” Hannity said. “[Reps.] James Comer, Jim Jordan — they say that is demonstrably true, and it started right after the GOP won their majority in the House last year.”

Hannity pointed out that the Treasury Department refused to turn over suspicious activity reports on the “Biden family syndicate” requested by the House Oversight Committee.

“While Biden’s Treasury Department ultimately had to cave, they were stalling for as long as possible,” he said.

Hannity also noted that when House Republicans asked the FBI to produce the FD-1023 form documenting bribery allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden, “the FBI first refused to even confirm its very existence.”

“Then, Director [Christopher] Wray — well, he defied a legally binding subpoena and refused to produce even a redacted version of the document,” Hannity said. “It was only produced after the Republicans had to push it this far and were on the verge of holding the FBI director … in contempt.”

“Sadly, roadblocks were employed and are employed any time a Republican has requested information on the Bidens,” he said.

As for McCarthy’s alleged lie No. 2 — that a Russian oligarch gave the Bidens $3.5 million — Hannity had a simple one-word response for Sams: “Wow.”

“Contrary to what Mr. [Sams] would have you believe,” he said, “Hunter Biden did receive $3.5 million from the former first lady and oligarch in Moscow, according to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance.”

Hannity then quoted a 2020 report from those committees:

“Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. … On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC bank account for a ‘consultancy agreement.'”

Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden.

Hannity said Hunter’s former business partner Devon Archer confirmed that $3.5 million payment during testimony on Capitol Hill last month.

“Archer also testified that a few months later, in the spring of 2014, Hunter and Joe, who was at the time vice president, and this Russian oligarch — they had a beautiful dinner together at Cafe Milano in Washington, D.C.,” the Fox host said.

“Uh, Ian, do you care to explain this one?”

Finally, Hannity turned to the FD-1023 form and McCarthy’s claim that “the FBI did not act on the bribery allegations from its own trusted informant.”

“[Sams] claims that this has been thoroughly debunked by — guess who — The Washington Post, the propaganda outlet for all things democratic socialist,” Hannity said.

“[Sams] wants us to trust that the FBI handled the allegations appropriately. Well, apparently, in the left’s fantasy world, the politicized FBI should never be scrutinized.”

Hannity is not going to take the Post’s word for it. He reminded his audience — as if they needed reminding — about the Russian collusion hoax, “Hillary’s dirty dossier,” FISA abuse, and the FBI cover-up of Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.

“And if they love the WaPo fact-checker so much, why didn’t Mr. [Sams] today cite the four Pinocchios that they gave Joe Biden when he actually lied about money that his family got from China?” Hannity wondered.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.