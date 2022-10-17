Parler Share
This particular incident might not exactly be all in a day’s work for the Whittier Police Department in the southern California area.

However, it certainly had to add a bit of spice to an otherwise typical workday.

A horseback rider in Whittier was riding a horse while allegedly intoxicated on a recent Friday afternoon, according to The Daily Wire.

The rider was galloping through traffic and led police on a short chase.

The police said on its social media page that the rider refused “to pull the horse over.”

The police continued to chase the rider through traffic until the rider was eventually stopped.

“That was our afternoon,” the Whittier police said on their social media page. “A pursuit of a DUI on a horse.”

The rider wasn’t identified, but it’s expected that the rider will incur a charge of driving under the influence, according to KTLA.

Though the driver was taken into custody, the horse got to enjoy receiving “lots of love” from the Whittier officers, according to social media.

Were you ever aware that you could get a DUI while riding a horse?

The horse was taken to the police station and hitched to a post where it was given water, The Daily Wire reported.

The California Vehicle Code stated, “Every person riding or driving an animal upon a highway has all of the rights and is subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by this division and Division 10 (commencing with Section 20000), except those provisions which by their very nature can have no application.”

The legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) in the state of California is 0.08 percent for drivers who are 21 or older, according to California’s DMV.

Twenty-one is the legal age for drinking in California.

In the case of a vehicle requiring a commercial driver’s license, the legal limit is even lower at 0.04 percent.

For individuals under 21, the limit is 0.01 percent.

Whittier is a small city that’s approximately 14.8 square miles with a population that’s estimated to be about 87,000 as of January 2018, according to the City of Whittier website.

Conversation