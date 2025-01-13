Harry and Meghan Accused of Being 'Grief Grifters' Over Their Response to LA Fires

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were roundly reviled on social media after making a cameo appearance at the scene of one fire ravaging the Los Angeles area.

Meghan and Harry appeared on the scene of homes damaged in the Eaton fire, where they mingled with first responders and residents, according to Newsweek.

While there, they donned face masks to enter one damaged home.

The couple have said that they opened their mansion in Montecito to friends who had to evacuate due to the fires.

Further, Meghan announced that her latest Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” will be delayed in its release due to the fires.

All of which did nothing to endear them to actress Justine Bateman.

Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive “photo op” they achieved. They are “touring the damage”? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists.

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists,” Bateman wrote on X.

Others agreed.

They are grief grifters. Despicable duo. — Sher❤ (@TheFabBookLover) January 12, 2025

“They are grief grifters. Despicable duo,” a poster named Sher wrote on X.

“The Duke and Duchess have emerged from their luxury bunker to remind us that the road to self-importance is paved with well-publicized gestures to disaster victims!” a poster using the name TushSapa posted on X.

The Duke and Duchess have emerged from their luxury bunker to remind us that the road to self-importance is paved with well-publicized gestures to disaster victims! — TushSapa (@TushSapa) January 13, 2025



Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo had a different opinion, saying they “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders,” according to the Independent.

“We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl, and people were very happy to see them,” he said, calling Harry and Meghan “great people” with “great personalities”.

Bateman, who resides in the Hollywood Hills, also sounded off about being let down by the government, according to Fox News.

“If you’re going to run a city or run a state, you have to take care of the basics. And that’s [to] make sure that your fire and police department[s] are well funded,” she said,

“If you’re not doing everything you can to take care of those problems if they arise, then get out. You are useless to us.”

