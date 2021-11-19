Share
News
Lifestyle

Hate Crime? Sinister Man Allegedly Threatens to Burn Down Jewish-Owned Bagel Shop in New York City

 By Jack Davis  November 19, 2021 at 8:12am
Share

As anti-Semitism flares across America, a bagel shop in the heart of New York City reportedly has been threatened for flying an Israeli flag.

The Jewish-owned Bagels & Co. in Queens recorded with security cameras the incident, in which a customer came in off the street and made a demand.

“Remove those Israeli flags and shut the business down or I’ll burn the building down,” he allegedly told the employees of the shop, according to WABC-TV.

The man recorded the incident on his phone as he made the threat.

Trending:
Camera Catches Video Conversion Software 'Handbrake' and 'Format Factory' on Prosecution's Laptop

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the Nov. 10 incident.

Queens is home to about 200,000 Jewish residents, according to the Jerusalem Post. New York City overall has about 1.1 million Jewish residents.

Bagels & Co., which specializes in a wide range of kosher foods, has been in business for 20 years, according to its website.

Are political leaders doing enough to stop anti-Semitism?

Last month, the American Jewish Committee released its 2021 report on anti-Semitism, in which 82 percent of Jewish Americans surveyed said it has risen in the past five years while 90 percent said it was a problem in America.

The survey found that 72 percent of those replying said attacks on Jews have made them feel less safe than a year ago, with 40 percent saying they were a little less safe and 32 percent saying there were either a great deal or a fair amount less safe.

Avi Mayer, managing director of public affairs at the American Jewish Committee, summed up the state of anti-Semitism in America on the AJC’s website.

“Hasidic Jews have been assaulted outside their homes, synagogues and Jewish schools have been defaced, and Jews have been pushed out of various political and ideological spaces.

“While the past year has thankfully not seen deadly attacks of the same scale as the synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and Poway, nary a day has gone by without word of yet another antisemitic incident somewhere in America,” he wrote, referring to the 2018 shooting in Pittsburgh and the 2019 event in Poway, California.

Related:
Two Men Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing an 85-Year-Old French Holocaust Survivor

Some on Twitter blame progressives for the rise in anti-Semitism.

In a recent Op-Ed in The Washington Post, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, said attacks on Jewish people are increasing across America, noting that progressives are now part of the problem.

“As the political climate changes, so does the threat to Jewish Americans. ADL logged 251 antisemitic incidents from May 11 — the official start of military action in Israel — through the end of that month, an increase of 115 percent over the same period in 2020,” he wrote.

“The climate for Jews in America is changing. The temperature is rising. If you believe that this is a country for all, then you have a moral responsibility to combat anti-Jewish hate wherever it may arise.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Hate Crime? Sinister Man Allegedly Threatens to Burn Down Jewish-Owned Bagel Shop in New York City
Iranian Hackers Pose as Conservatives, Send Dems Menacing Emails to Depict GOPers as Hateful Thugs
CEO of Trucking Org: I'm Already Short 80,000 Drivers, Losing More to Vaccine Mandate Would Be 'Catastrophic'
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: Kidnapped Children Recovered in California, Man Seen in Photo Behind Bars
Smallpox Scare: Pharma Lab Enters Lockdown After Staff Finds Vials Labeled as Deadly Virus
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.