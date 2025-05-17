Share
News
Damage from a tornado is seen in London, Kentucky, on May 17, 2025.
Damage from a tornado is seen in London, Kentucky, on May 17, 2025. (Allison Joyce - AFP / Getty Images)

Heartland America Rocked by Extreme Weather, Dozens Dead

 By Ole Braatelien  May 17, 2025 at 3:03pm
Share

A cluster of tornadoes and severe weather devastated the United States from the Midwest to the East Coast on Friday night and Saturday.

The storms killed at least 27 people: 18 of them in Kentucky, seven in Missouri, and two in Virginia, ABC News reported Saturday.

A tornado hit London, Kentucky, around 11:49 p.m. on Friday night.

“Lives have been changed forever here tonight. This is a time we come together, and we pray for this community,” London Mayor Randall Weddle told WKYT.

“I have never personally witnessed what I‘ve witnessed here tonight. There’s a lot of devastation,” he said.

A Laurel County firefighter also died responding to the emergency.

The tornado ripped up and displaced homes, cars, power lines, and all manner of debris.

Have you ever seen a tornado?

The same storm system devastated numerous other states, unleashing tornadoes in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, according to AccuWeather.

So far, 15 states have reported damage from the storms, including Wisconsin, Arkansas, Virginia, and New Jersey, ABC News reported Saturday.

In Missouri, about 150 people weathered the tornado in the basement of the St. Louis Art Museum.

Related:
Major Underwater Volcano Off US Coast Is Showing Signs of Impending Eruption, Scientists Say

“You could see the doors flying open, tree branches flying by and people running,” 19-year-old John Randle said. “A lot of people were caught outside.”

Creal Springs in southern Illinois was also hit by severe thunderstorms.

The tornadoes left thousands without power in the Great Lakes area, WKYT reported.

Thousands in Baltimore, Maryland, were also left without power, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The storm system even brought a heat wave onto Texas.

In total, 26 tornadoes were reported Friday night, according to ABC News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Heartland America Rocked by Extreme Weather, Dozens Dead
Ruling South African Party Furious After White Refugees Escape to US, Wanted to Impose 'Accountability for Historic Privilege'
Transgender Athlete Vows He'll Take State Championship from Female Competitors to Spite 'Haters'
Rock Band Star's Wife Shot by Police, But Did She Fire First?
Cause of Death for Veterinarian Found Dead After Viral Horse Abuse Video: Animal Euthanasia Drugs in His System
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation