A cluster of tornadoes and severe weather devastated the United States from the Midwest to the East Coast on Friday night and Saturday.

The storms killed at least 27 people: 18 of them in Kentucky, seven in Missouri, and two in Virginia, ABC News reported Saturday.

A tornado hit London, Kentucky, around 11:49 p.m. on Friday night.

“Lives have been changed forever here tonight. This is a time we come together, and we pray for this community,” London Mayor Randall Weddle told WKYT.

“I have never personally witnessed what I‘ve witnessed here tonight. There’s a lot of devastation,” he said.

A Laurel County firefighter also died responding to the emergency.

The tornado ripped up and displaced homes, cars, power lines, and all manner of debris.

The damage in London, KY is violent and catastrophic. Homes are slabbed, trees are debarked, and debris is wind-rowed. At least 9 are dead in the county. Depending on construction this could be EF4 damage. Video from WXChasing: https://t.co/cxKhiWJwCh pic.twitter.com/tFkJq4YjaI — Sekai Chandra (@Sekai_WX) May 17, 2025

The same storm system devastated numerous other states, unleashing tornadoes in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, according to AccuWeather.

So far, 15 states have reported damage from the storms, including Wisconsin, Arkansas, Virginia, and New Jersey, ABC News reported Saturday.

Dizzyingly powerful winds knocked down trees and hurled debris down streets in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday. MORE: https://t.co/8BtLI89fKK pic.twitter.com/VaEzdqCFRB — FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 16, 2025

In Missouri, about 150 people weathered the tornado in the basement of the St. Louis Art Museum.

“You could see the doors flying open, tree branches flying by and people running,” 19-year-old John Randle said. “A lot of people were caught outside.”

Those affected by the devastating storms across Eastern Missouri and in need of assistance can call 211 for help. Please remain vigilant and stay safe as crews on the ground work to help those in damaged areas. pic.twitter.com/mdtchDZ6gD — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) May 17, 2025

Creal Springs in southern Illinois was also hit by severe thunderstorms.

The tornadoes left thousands without power in the Great Lakes area, WKYT reported.

Thousands in Baltimore, Maryland, were also left without power, according to The Baltimore Sun.

The storm system even brought a heat wave onto Texas.

In total, 26 tornadoes were reported Friday night, according to ABC News.

