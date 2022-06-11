Share
Lifestyle

Heartwarming: Firefighters Serenade 93-Year-Old Woman After Cooking Mishap

 By Amanda Thomason  June 11, 2022 at 2:25pm
Share

Geraldine from Smithfield, North Carolina, was spending her birthday at home when she had a cooking accident that led to a heartwarming serenade.

On May 16, the 93-year-old left a pot on the stove while she went outside to check on her plants. At some point, smoke began to fill her home and she realized something was wrong.

The Smithfield Fire Department arrived to take care of the situation. Thankfully, it was just the pot that was the source of the smoke, and no major damage had been caused.

Upon finding out that it was Geraldine’s birthday, though, the firefighters decided to mark the special occasion with a rendition of the traditional birthday song.

The Smithfield Fire Department shared a video of the serenade.

Trending:
This 'Dumb S***' Will Cost Us the House: AOC Blasted by Dem Mastermind as 2022 Red Tsunami Builds


“Mrs.Geraldine had an [eventful] birthday this morning,” its Facebook post read.

“She left a pot on the stove a little [too] long and smoked up her home while she was in the garden. To make her 93rd a little better, A-shift serenaded her with Happy Birthday.”

The video was picked up by multiple news outlets, and as a result, whether she knows it or not, Geraldine got hundreds more well-wishes in the comments left on the video.

Perhaps not the most peaceful way to start a birthday — but after 93, this one was certainly memorable!

On Tuesday, the Smithfield Fire Department had another birthday experience while making a house call.

“We just must have stumbled upon a unique trend!” it shared on Thursday.

“While crews were out testing hydrants and answering calls, Fire Marshal Holloman had the opportunity to follow up on a resident that was not home during our recent Smoke Alarm Saturday.

“The visit was well worth it as we quickly discovered that it was also Ms. Linda Warren’s Birthday! We were able to upgrade her home to brand new 10 year smoke alarms.

Related:
Husband and Wife Fall Down 60-Foot Embankment While Trying to Rescue Their Dog

“Although our ‘singing fire crews’ were not available at the time, we shared some good laughs and said a quick prayer for Ms. Warren for a Happy Birthday, safety, many more of God’s blessings!

“Happy Birthday, Ms. Warren from all of us at Smithfield Fire Department!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Heartwarming: Firefighters Serenade 93-Year-Old Woman After Cooking Mishap
Man Headed to Shooting Range Stops to Rescue a Kitten in the Road, Ends Up with 13
27 Years After Dropping Out of High School, He Was 'Led by God' to Get Diploma
Hero Jumps Fence, Leaps Into Pool to Save Age-4 Boy with Autism from Drowning
NFL Player Puts Career on Hold to Prioritize Medical Career
See more...

Conversation