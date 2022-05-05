Share
Lifestyle

77 Years Later, U.S. Soldiers Replace Woman's Birthday Cake They Took from Home in Italy During WWII

 By Amanda Thomason  May 5, 2022 at 10:51am
Share

On April 29, 1945, a group of U.S. soldiers was in Vicenza, Italy, after a battle with German forces, when they spotted a cake cooling in the window of a home.

The 88th Infantry Division spotted the cake and apparently could not resist the temptation, making off with the sweet treat.



What they didn’t know was that a mother had lovingly prepared the dessert for her 13-year-old daughter’s birthday.

Meri Mion, the daughter, and her family were taking refuge in their attic at the time, and the cake that would have been a reprieve from wartime considerations disappeared without a trace.

Trending:
Biden Has a 'Deplorables' Moment as Attempt to Give Conservatives a Demeaning New Name Backfires


But the act was not forgotten, and 77 years later, the U.S. Army Garrison Italy decided to make things right, presenting the now-90-year-old with a replacement cake.

The cake was presented to Mion during an event called “One Community: Remembering April 28, 1945” in Vicenza, held to celebrate the friendship that grew between the U.S. and Italy.



The U.S. Army Garrison Italy shared photos from the event and of the birthday girl and her atonement cake.

“A special guest at the event, Ms. Meri Mion, 89, of Vicenza, was a 13-year-old when Americans came to her village, San Pietro in Gù,” the post reads.



“She spent the night hiding with her mother in the attic of their farm along the main road of town. Retreating Germans fired shots near her house, memories that haunted her for years afterward.

“She awoke the next morning, Americans were nearby. Her mother prepared a birthday cake for her. Fresh from the oven, the cake went to the window sill.

Related:
Woman Stranded in Drainage Flume Calls 911 as Water Rapidly Rises: 'I'm About to Be Swept Away'


“Later, it was gone. The Americans had helped themselves. Today, U.S. Army Sgt. Peter Wallis, of Seabeck, Washington, who recently won the Best Warrior contest in Europe presented a cake to Ms. Mion.”

The cake was presented by Wallis, a Military Police soldier, and the crowd sang happy birthday in both Italian and English.



Wallis was happy to be a part of the celebration, but admitted that the circumstances were a “little awkward.”

“It was a little awkward, but it makes me feel great to give her the cake,” Wallis said in a statement, according to Fox News.

The gesture was certainly appreciated by Mion, who was a bit teary and said she “will never forget” the celebration. She also said she planned to share the cake with her family the next day, on her actual birthday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




77 Years Later, U.S. Soldiers Replace Woman's Birthday Cake They Took from Home in Italy During WWII
Woman Stranded in Drainage Flume Calls 911 as Water Rapidly Rises: 'I'm About to Be Swept Away'
Cat Stranded for Weeks on 7th Floor of Bombed-Out Building Finally Rescued, Thanks to Local Heroes
Elderly Woman's Electric Scooter Goes Missing Until Good Samaritan Spots It in Middle of Road
After Rescue Saves 29 Golden Retrievers from Meat Trade, It Finds 26 More Left at Farm to Starve
See more...

Conversation