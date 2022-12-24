A carjacking went sideways last week when two men attempted to steal a Dodge Charger Hellcat from a legal gun owner who returned fire and shot one of the carjackers.

One of the suspects, identified as 27-year-old Damon Lamar Currie, was shot during the attempted carjacking, which occurred last Tuesday in Eastpointe, Michigan.

Dec. 13, 2022: Two would-be carjackers in Eastpointe, MI, had the tables turned on them by a concealed carry permit holder who fought back when they tried to steal his car at gunpoint. After a shootout, the suspects fled in a [stolen] vehicle. https://t.co/3uhyouuWrh — Defensive Gun Use Tracker (@DailyDGU) December 23, 2022

According to Eastpointe police, Currie and another suspect approached a man who was parking in his driveway and the two allegedly tried to steal the man’s 2022 Hellcat.

Currie allegedly charged the car owner and repeatedly shot at him.

The man, who Eastpointe police confirmed in a Facebook post was a CPL (Concealed Pistol License) holder, returned fire and struck Currie.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. local time but the two suspects fled in a stolen Chevrolet Impala.

Police later got a tip about a man who checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound, however, he again fled before officers arrived.

He had been shot in the leg, but his injury was non-life-threatening, according to Detroit News.

Eastpointe investigators were able to track down the stolen Impala to a house located in Clinton Township.

Township police were notified and the residence was put under surveillance. After some time, Currie exited the house and got into the stolen vehicle.

A brief car chase ensued but Currie was eventually arrested “without incident,” Fox News reported.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence and vehicle, police confirmed that “evidence of the crime” had been discovered.

Police are still investigating the incident and the second suspect has not yet been found.

Currie, however, was arraigned on Thursday and is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, a life felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Detroit News.

His bail has been set at $750,000. Should he be able to post bond, he has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Currie’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Dec. 28.

