Heroic Boy, 11, Killed Protecting Pregnant Mom, Allegedly from Man Paroled 1 Day Earlier in Chicago

In the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago, an 11-year-old boy was violently killed as he defended his pregnant mother, allegedly from a man who had just been released on parole the day before, according to WLS-TV.

The young hero, Jayden Perkins, sustained a fatal wound to his chest while his mother had multiple stab wounds and is currently in critical condition in the hospital. Prosecutors told the news outlet she and the unb0rn child are expected to survive.

Another child, the woman’s six-year-old son, was present at the incident but he didn’t sustain any injuries from the intruder.

Crosetti Brand, the 37-year-old man who police say is suspected of killing the boy, had been sentenced to 16 years in prison for home invasion and was reportedly on electronic monitoring at the time of the incident.

He previously had “threatened the female victim via text and also showed up at her home” according to Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti.

Brand is now facing one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count of violation of a prior order of protection and one issuance of a warrant for a parole violation.

The question becomes why this felon — who had stated his intent to harm the mother — was even allowed to be out and about in the first place?

Jayden Perkins, 11, is knifed to death while trying to protect his pregnant mom From her abuser ex-boyfriend Crosetti Brand Who’d only been out of jail for one day Yep, it’s definitely the weapons causing the problem(s)~ pic.twitter.com/4WXr6OfTev — TruthInBytes (@bytesintruth) March 16, 2024

Ursitti stated that the man had previously been sent back to prison in February for violating his parole with the threatening messages, but how did anyone within the justice system think it was remotely safe to allow him out so soon?

This is a convicted home invader who continued threatening to bring harm to a pregnant mother.

In what world does this describe the kind of person that should be released out into the world?

A liberal world it would seem.

As left-leaning political figures push to make criminal justice reform focus away from keeping people safe and towards their supposed compassion, lives are lost for it.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is that exact person, one who battled claims from law enforcement that she was actively hurting public safety in the area as reported by AP News.

She then has the gall to state “There should be confidence in the criminal justice system,” per WLS-TV.

“However rare, this is horrific and we need to do an evaluation, particularly in this case and others, to ensure that there were no gaps in the justice system that will allow for a dangerous offender to commit the acts that he did,” she said.

Her statements are appalling as she actively pushed for the exact reform that has allowed for this to occur.

Brand had a prior home invasion conviction, violated multiple orders of protection and previously violated his parole.

In any logical system, a man like this would not be allowed to walk free. He’s clearly dangerous with no regard for the law.

But in a liberal justice system, these people are allowed to walk around and continue causing further harm to the vulnerable.

Liberalism is not kind. It is selfishness disguised as compassion, and it takes lives.

