A North Carolina bus driver is being celebrated as a hero after she quickly acted to evacuate dozens of students when she smelled smoke.

Moments later, the school bus was engulfed in flames while the driver and 38 children were safely outside.

The blaze ended up torching the entire bus but no injuries were reported.

According to WNCN-TV, bus driver Monica Tyson-Crawford was driving her route Tuesday morning near the community of Sanford in Harnett County.

She smelled smoke and immediately stopped the bus about a half mile short of its final destination — Benhaven Elementary School.

A woman named Karra Reyan, whose child attends the school, told WNCN she saw the aftermath of what was a potentially life-threatening fire.

Reyan thanked the driver for working to ensure no children were onboard the bus, which was identified as a 2016 Freightliner Thomas Built Bus.

“Thank you so much for everything you did today,” the woman said.

She added, “You’re a hero for Harnett County schools today, and probably any school district out there. You did a great job of getting those kids to school safely today.”

Do bus drivers deserve more respect? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The school district also posted a message to the driver on its Facebook page.

“We are grateful for school bus driver, Monica Tyson Crawford for safeguarding our students!” the district said. “Thanks to her quick and decisive actions, all 38 students made it to school safe and sound.”

Meanwhile, two district administrators also praised Tyson-Crawford for her quick thinking.

School board member Sharon Gainey said, “As a grandparent of school-aged children who ride a bus, I’ll say I am very thankful for the quick action of the bus driver and the safety of all the students.”

Gainey concluded, “Harnett County is fortunate to have such dedicated bus drivers.”

School board member Bradley Abate told WNCN the driver is “an absolute hero.”

“This morning, a scary situation for students and families alike occurred on a Benhaven Elementary School bus when it caught fire and burned the entire passenger compartment out,” Abate said in a statement.

Abate concluded:

“Our driver is an absolute hero and looked after each and every one of the kids on that bus. Our driver smelled smoke, pulled over, and ushered the kids to safety.

“Without our driver’s quick thinking and heroic actions, this definitely could have ended very differently. God was certainly looking over these kids and driver this morning.”

Investigators with the district and with the Benhaven Fire Department for now, do not believe the vehicle had any engine trouble.

Fire Chief Andy Thomas and other investigators are looking at a potential electrical short as the reason the bus went up in flames.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.