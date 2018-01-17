Hey, Liberals: Let Me Know When You’re Moving to Haiti

Last week, I became extremely alarmed about the level of President Donald Trump’s commitment to keep his campaign promises during the ridiculous farce of a televised meeting he held with congressional leaders.

For the bleak hour the cameras rolled, it really did look like Trump was vacillating between border enforcement/sanity and complete capitulation/insanity — depending on to which elected official he spoke.

My fears, thankfully, were dispelled. Either Donald Trump got an earful from the great Stephen Miller or he came to his senses on his own. When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin — two of the biggest open borders/amnesty proponents in Congress — presented their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals proposal to the president, it was met by him with scorn, disdain and exasperation.

Accounts differ on just what exactly Trump said about certain Third-World hellholes, but the S—storm Heard ‘Round the World last week is completely justified — on the president’s part.

Time after time, both Democrat and Republican liberals have determined that illegal aliens are more important than American citizens. Time after time, liberals in both parties have sought to make it easier for unskilled, uneducated and poor workers to legally and illegally enter America — as opposed to immigrants who can benefit our society.

For Republicans, selling out their base after cozying up to the open-borders crowd in the Chamber of Commerce hurts a little less when the campaign donations pile up.

And of course, anyone with two brain cells to rub together knows that Democrats need a permanent underclass of dependent voters.

Jennifer Palmieri, one of Barack Obama‘s former henchwomen, spilled the tea on the open secret about open borders in an “action memo” she sent as a representative for The Center for American Progress (a far-left advocacy cabal).

In the memo, she wrote, “The fight to protect Dreamers is not only a moral imperative, it is also a critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

Furthermore, “If Democrats don’t try to do everything in their power to defend Dreamers, that will jeopardize Democrats’ electoral chances in 2018 and beyond.”

Yes, nothing screams “moral imperative” more than screwing over the American worker.

On the buffoonish “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Sen. Chuck Schumer implied Trump is a racist because he bluntly told the truth. Schumer clucked that if Trump wants to show the world he’s not an immigrant-hating racist, then he better approve their stinking pile of DACA. Naturally, the squealing morons in Colbert’s audience clapped their approval.

You see, Democrats do not want immigration that benefits American society. They couldn’t care less that people are getting killed by illegals, gangs are running wild, drugs are pouring over the border and current immigrants are not assimilating into American culture.

No! Their sole purpose with this Dreamer/DACA amnesty nonsense is to create a permanent underclass of voters to keep Democrats in power.

Once illegal aliens are granted amnesty, and more people from the Third World come to America and immediately get on welfare, the Democrats know it’s Party Time.

By Donald Trump allegedly bluntly stating that Haiti, El Salvador, and Africa are a bunch of “s—hole countries,” he once again put his finger on the pulse of the average American.

No, we do not want people from countries that either are hostile to America or whose citizens come to this country and then immediately collect taxpayer benefits and don’t feel the need to assimilate.

Why shouldn’t we look for immigrants who will benefit the United States instead of being a burden? Every other country in the world has a sane immigration policy. Why shouldn’t America?

The relentlessly biased, leftist media thinks they got Trump’s scalp once again last week. They did not.

When liberals clutch their pearls over Trump, remember how they talk about you and me.

How liberals talk about every day Americans in “Flyover Country” is nothing short of shameful. Trump voters are constantly mocked as morons. Twitter is actively censoring pro-life, pro-Donald Trump, pro-gun, pro-Christianity, anti-illegal alien, and anything pro-America from their platform.The fascists at Google and Facebook do the same thing.

It is the sneering liberals who seek to diminish their fellow Americans simply because they share different values — and to then silence their voices.

When dealing with liberals, don’t listen to their words. Look at their actions. They feign outrage over Trump calling certain parts of the world “s—hole countries,” but when was the last time any of them vacationed in Haiti, El Salvador or Africa? Never, that’s when.

There are almost seven billion people in the world. Many of them would like to come to America. Most of them cannot. We simply can no longer sustain unfettered immigration.

Donald Trump is actively putting the American citizen ahead of illegal immigrants, anchor babies, chain migration, the visa lottery, and other hare-brained liberal policies ruining America.

President Trump must stand firm.

Any DACA deal must include a border wall, an end to chain migration and the visa lottery, a suspension of all immigration for a certain amount of time, and implementation of merit-based immigration standards.

It’s not 1890 anymore. The United States has no obligation to take every Third-World person who wants to come here. The Democrats know if they start telling the truth about their real intentions with immigration, the American people would revolt.

Thankfully, much of the American people are wise to Democrats’ game. That is why Donald Trump is president. Let’s hope he continues to remember who made that happen.

Angela Box is a former teacher, devoted to the Constitution and conservatism and proud to live in Texas. A version of this article originally appeared on her blog, angelassoapbox.com.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

