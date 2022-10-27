Parler Share
News
Lifestyle

High School Quarterback Spent Last Moments of Life Trying to Help Stuck Driver

 By Elizabeth Delaney  October 26, 2022 at 5:25pm
Parler Share

Nick Miner was a beloved son and also classmate who passed from this life into eternity because he gave the ultimate gift while helping out someone in need.

Sunday morning brought a crushing report to Miner’s friends and loved ones about his untimely death.

Miner was in his senior year at East River High School in Orlando and was the quarterback on the school football team, according to WOFL-TV.


He was driving a pickup truck and had stopped to help another driver who was stranded on the side of the road, according to the New York Post.

Trending:
Democrats Panic After Fetterman's 'Brutal' Debate Night Turns Out to Be 'Much Much Worse' Than Expected

While assisting the stranded driver, a car smashed into Miner’s truck and killed him.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that Miner’s stopped truck was hit by a white Honda Insight.

Miner was attempting to pull the stranded truck on the side of the road back onto the street at the time the impact took place.

Miner’s truck then overturned after impact and he was thrown from the truck, which killed him.

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were standing outside their stranded truck at the time of the crash and sustained some injuries.

The pair were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for injuries, though their injuries weren’t life-threatening, WOFL-TV reported.

Miner’s loved ones, friends and teammates set up a memorial at the crash site expressing their grief.

Some of the thoughts expressed said, “I love you” and “I miss you.”

“It hurts. He was a brother of the family. I wish he was still here. Funny, always the class clown, but a leader on the field. Never gave up, always gave his all,” said Parker Stoner, one of Miner’s football teammates.

Related:
Police Shoot 'Aggressive' Dogs After Amazon Driver Found Dead on Property

School Principal Becky Watson took to the school’s Facebook page, announcing the accident, and the school’s efforts to help students process the loss.

Watson also said in the post, “My thoughts and prayers are with this student’s family and friends as they go through this extremely difficult time.”

She went on to let the student body know that there would be grief counselors available to help students and staff members who needed to talk with someone about the loss.

She acknowledged that it’s not unusual for grief to encompass a wide range of emotions and encouraged parents to openly discuss those emotions with their sons and daughters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




High School Quarterback Spent Last Moments of Life Trying to Help Stuck Driver
Franklin Graham Thanks God After Judge Hands Him a Win Over Group That Shut Down His Evangelism Event
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Dead at 44
Woman Was About to End it All - Gives Life to Jesus After What She Heard in Her Car
Skydiver Plunges Straight Into Ground After Freak Accident Leaves Him Without a Parachute
See more...

Conversation