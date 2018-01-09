Hilarious Sign Outside Hardware Store Reveals Who’s Really Behind Russia Collusion

A Vermont hardware store believes it has found the source of Russian collusion “fake news” narrative”: two world-famous cartoon characters.

The Woodstock Home and Hardware, which regularly posts humorous messages in front the store, recently relied on the stars of the old “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle Show” to bring some levity to the story, which has dominated the news for over a year.

The sign reads, “Boris & Natasha say Russia collusion fake news — Work of Moose and Squirrel.”

Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale were Bullwinkle the moose’s and Rocky the squirrel’s arch enemies, always seeking to thwart the heroes’ best-laid plans.

The no-goodniks were from the fictional Pottsylvania, a satellite nation of the former Soviet Union, i.e. on the bad side of the Iron Curtain.

Evidently, this is the sign at Woodstock Home and Hardware in Vermont. pic.twitter.com/RXNXEDyQu9 — Dianna E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) January 7, 2018

The Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons originally aired in the late 1950s ending in the mid-1960s and continued in reruns for many years thereafter.

The characters hit the big screen in 2000 in “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.”

In the movie, Rocky and Bullwinkle team up with the FBI to thwart a conspiracy involving Boris and Natasha to brainwash the American public through cable television to vote for their evil boss, Fearless Leader for president.

Though the FBI agents were the good guys in the Rocky and Bullwinkle movie, Trump has good reason to believe at least some of the bureau’s agents are not so in his story.

Text messages released last month showed FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was a member of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and his alleged mistress Lisa Page had a strong anti-Trump bias.

Strzok described Trump during the 2016 campaign as a “loathsome human” and an “idiot,” and found the prospect of him being president “terrifying.”

Page, texted him, “There is no way he gets elected,” to which he replied, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office … that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Andy was apparently a reference to then-Deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe, who served under Comey. Following the release of the text messages, McCabe, 49, reportedly indicated he will be retiring early this year.

Trump reiterated to reporters during a news conference on Saturday at Camp David that his campaign did not collude with Russia.

“I guess the collusion now is dead, because everyone found after a year of study, everyone’s found there is absolutely no collusion,” he said. “There has been no collusion between us and the Russians.”

.@POTUS: "There's been no collusion between us and the Russians. Now there has been collusion between @HillaryClinton, the @DNC, and the Russians." pic.twitter.com/ASG5QUPqww — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2018

“Now there has been collusion between Hillary Clinton, the DNC and the Russians,” Trump added. “Unfortunately, you people (the press) don’t cover that very much.”

The president was referring to the infamous anti-Trump “dossier,” which the DNC and the Clinton campaign funded through the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

Congressional investigators are seeking to determine if the FBI used the partisan document, filled with unverified salacious allegations, as justification to launch its inquiry into the Trump campaign.

