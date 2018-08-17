Hillary Caught Again. New Report Reveals More Classified Emails on Unsecured Servers

Judicial Watch has released two batches of emails from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that she sent and received using her unsecured, non-“state.gov” email.

The two documents from the U.S. Department of State — at 184 pages and 45 pages respectively — were obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a lawsuit filed in 2015.

The purpose of the lawsuit was to seek “All emails sent or received by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton in her official capacity as Secretary of State, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Secretary Clinton regarding her non-“state.gov” email address.”

Due to an order by U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg, the State Department must complete the processing of these documents no later than September 2, 2018.

The newly-released documents contain material classified as “confidential,” including negotiations between countries like Palestine and Israel, as well as the UK.. and Northern Ireland.

Additionally, the documents contain references to meetings Clinton had with controversial political figures, such as Sid Blumenthal and George Soros.

Judicial Watch summarized some of the highlights of the documents, complete with dates, names, and links to specific emails:

“On June 7, 2011, Clinton received classified information on her non-secure email account from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, which Blair also forwarded to Jake Sullivan, about Blair’s Middle East negotiations with Israel, the Palestinians and the French.”

“On January 26, 2010, Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jake Sullivan sent classified information via his unsecure Blackberry to Huma Abedin’s State Department email account that he’d earlier sent to Clinton’s and Abedin’s non-secure @clintonemail.com email accounts about U.K. negotiations with Northern Ireland.”

“On October 28, 2010, Clinton exchanges information with her friend Marty Torrey – a congressional aide – who asks Clinton in an email if she would advise that Torrey meet with former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. Clinton responds through her non-secure email account approving the meeting and notes that she is emailing him from Hanoi, Vietnam.”

“An email chain dated April 8, 2010, which contains a memo from Sid Blumenthal to Hillary Clinton related to the change of government in Kyrgyzstan, contains information classified ‘confidential’ and is redacted as ‘foreign government information’ and ‘foreign relations or foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources.’ Blumenthal urges Clinton to ‘develop relations’ with the new government in Kyrgyzstan.”

“A January 26, 2010, email to Hillary Clinton from her deputy chief of staff, Jake Sullivan, is classified ‘confidential’ and contains a ‘call sheet’ that Clinton received prior to placing a call to Northern Ireland political leaders. It appears that the redacted portions contain the names of particular members of Sinn Fein who were invited to a particular meeting and the expectations of either themselves or other foreign ministers for the outcomes of that meeting.”

“A June 13, 2009, email to Clinton from Sullivan with the subject line ‘Northern Ireland’ is classified ‘confidential’ and nearly completely redacted. The particular subject details are unclear.”

“Abedin emails Clinton about ‘Invites for the week’ in an undated email (but apparently written before November 1, 2011, the day Clinton’s mother died, because her mother is one of the invitees – probably written in early 2009, based on the period most of these emails seem to have been written), and notes that she (Clinton) has a ‘George Soros lunch from 1-3 in Southampton.'”

“On October 20, 2010, lawyer Lanny Davis writes Clinton an email saying, ‘Thank you H for who you are and what you do,’ followed in the exchange by another with ‘PS. I swear you look younger and better every time I see you, Good night dear Hillary. Lanny.’ Mr. Davis is currently a lawyer for Michael Cohen.”

“In an undated email, Blumenthal emails Clinton about State Department management issues suggests that Joseph C. Wilson ‘should be spoken with for his view of dept, personnel … is shrewd.’ Wilson is a former ambassador to Gabon who went on to become an Africa consultant and deal-maker.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said, “These classified Hillary Clinton emails that she tried to hide or destroy show why it is urgent that the DOJ finally undertake a honest criminal investigation.

“These emails show how the prior sham investigation by the Comey-Strzok-McCabe-Lynch crowd was a joke. It is past time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to order a new investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.”

