Watch: Top Democrat Chuck Schumer Cheers on Mike Johnson, Thanks Him for Pushing Ukraine Aid

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s fall from grace continues.

On Tuesday, Democratic Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to thank Johnson for his assistance in the passage of a $95 billion-dollar foreign aid package of bills in the House over the weekend.

The Senate passed the foreign aid package on Tuesday night, sending it to President Joe Biden for signing, CNN reported.

Schumer said during his statements, “I thank Speaker Johnson, who rose to the occasion. In his own words, [he] said he had to do the right thing despite the enormous political pressure on him.”

“I thank Speaker Johnson, who rose to the occasion.” — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) thanks House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after the $95 billion foreign aid package advances ahead of a final vote pic.twitter.com/i2AYZ6CUUm — The Recount (@therecount) April 23, 2024

Schumer continued, “And let me say this once again about my friend the Republican leader. We are of one mind to get this bill done. It was our bipartisanship, our linking of arms together that got this large and difficult bill through the Congress despite many political idealogues who wanted to bring it down.”

The package of bills provides aid to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel.

According to The New York Times, Ukraine will receive $60.8 billion in aid, $26.4 billion will go to Israel and aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and $8.1 billion will go to Taiwan and other allies in efforts to counter China.

The bill for aid to Ukraine passed with 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans.

The divide among Republicans was vast concerning aid to Ukraine as 112 voted no.

News of Johnson’s support of foreign aid is disheartening and truly disillusioning.

There seems to be not a single inkling of hope left that he will harness the power of the speakership appropriately to address the real issues the American people care about.

We have rampant inflation and a border crisis on our hands as millions of illegals pour into the country, break the law, and receive support without contributing to society.

Are the affairs of Europe, the middle east, and Asia truly the most pressing matters for our country?

Billions have been sent again and again to Ukraine to fund a foreign war, but with that money, the border could have been closed several times over.

Johnson’s time as speaker is breeding results, but they’re the ones the leftists like Schumer want — not conservatives.

