History: Fox Beats CNN, MSNBC for 16 Years Running

For the 16th straight year, Fox News topped all comers in the cable news ratings war.
Nielsen Media Research found that for total day and primetime viewers FNC continues to outpace rivals MSNBC and CNN.
For the month of January, Fox averaged 1.5 million in total viewers throughout the day and 2.5 million viewers during prime time.
The most-watched program on cable news is “Hannity” with approximately 3.3 million viewers tuning in nightly throughout January. MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” followed, with just over 3 million tuning in.
Rounding out the top five in cable news prime time was FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (2.98 million), “The Ingraham Angle” (2.58 million) and “The Five” (2.54 million).
Fox appears to have weathered the major shake-up in its long-standing prime-time lineup that began in 2016.
“Tucker Carlson Tonight” outpaces “The O’Reilly Factor” in the key 25 to 54 demographic with 597,000 viewers to 564,000 for the 8 p.m. prime time slot.
Additionally, “Hannity,” the only holdover from the old line up, has performed strongly moving from 10 p.m. to “The Kelly File’s” former 9 p.m. position.
Further, “The Story with Martha MacCallum” is garnering an average of 2.3 million viewers.
Great Van Susteren’s “On The Record” used to draw an audience of about 1.75 million, Newsmax reported.
MSNBC has enjoyed the greatest turn in fortunes when compared to January 2017.
Its total prime-time audience is up 61 percent to an average of 1.7 million viewers.
Meanwhile, CNN has seen a reversal in its numbers.
According to Nielsen, in the month of January CNN averaged 927,000 viewers during prime time, down 20 percent compared to January 2017.
