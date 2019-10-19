SECTIONS
News
Print

Hollywood Actress Jane Fonda Arrested Again for Protesting Climate Change

Actress Jane Fonda is arrested for blocking a street in front of the U.S. Capitol during a “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protest and rally on Capitol Hill on Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C.Mark Wilson / Getty ImagesActress Jane Fonda is arrested for blocking a street in front of the U.S. Capitol during a “Fire Drill Fridays” climate change protest and rally on Capitol Hill on Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 19, 2019 at 9:17am
Print

The actress whose anti-war activism earned her the nickname of “Hanoi Jane” during the Vietnam War era is now grabbing headlines as she returns to the civil disobedience stage.

On Friday, actress Jane Fonda, 81, was arrested outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., after staging a climate change protest along with “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterston, Fox News reported.

It was her second consecutive Friday arrest.

“Scientists tell us the tipping point for catastrophe is only 11 years off,” Fonda can be seen saying Friday in a video clip posted on Twitter. “But there is still time if we move quickly and ambitiously to prevent the worst impacts, by beginning the transition off fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy now.”

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

Fonda has said she plans to do this every Friday.

“So, I moved here to do an action every Friday called ‘Fire Drill Friday’ because Greta Thunberg says ‘our house is on fire we have to behave appropriately,’” Fonda said last week, citing the Swedish teenager who has become a leading climate change activist.

“So, we have a fire drill every Friday and every Friday at 11:00 we will have a different focus on climate.”

Are Jane Fonda's recent actions anything more than a stunt?

Although Fonda has been detained multiple times over the years, Waterston said it was his first protest arrest.

He and the smiling Fonda were each led away gently by police after blocking a street.

“It’s good to be here,” the actor told the crowd that was watching, according to Deadline.

When asked about the tactics of being arrested to publicize the issue of climate change, Waterston replied, “I have to do something. I don’t know. You got a better idea?”

During a rally before their arrests, Fonda and Waterston said the perils of climate change are real.

RELATED: Private Jet Travel Skyrockets Among Climate Change-Obsessed 2020 Democrats

“Make no mistake. Change is coming whether we like it or not, by disaster or by design,” Fonda said.

“People say that the Green New Deal is radical,” Waterston said. “What is radical is climate disruption.”

Fonda said getting attention will lead to real change.

“There’s a lot going on in the world, as you very well know, and we want to break through and make sure that climate and the catastrophe that’s looming remains as much front and center as we can make it and there’s gonna be more and more and more of these direct actions and civil disobedience, non-violent disobedience,” Fonda said.

“If necessary, we’re gonna have to be able to bring things to a halt,” she added.

Fonda’s stunt drew a lot of buzz on Twitter.

Capitol Police said a total of 17 people were arrested Friday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Hollywood Actress Jane Fonda Arrested Again for Protesting Climate Change
State Dept. Official Says Obama Admin Rejected Concerns About Biden's Ukraine Arrangement - Report
Female Caught Defecating Between Parked Cars Twice During Morning Jogs
Syrian-American Group: Donald Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize
Trump-Mattis Feud Heats Up as Mattis Calls Himself 'The Meryl Streep of Generals'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×