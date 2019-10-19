Hollywood Actress Jane Fonda Arrested Again for Protesting Climate Change

The actress whose anti-war activism earned her the nickname of “Hanoi Jane” during the Vietnam War era is now grabbing headlines as she returns to the civil disobedience stage.

On Friday, actress Jane Fonda, 81, was arrested outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., after staging a climate change protest along with “Grace and Frankie” co-star Sam Waterston, Fox News reported.

It was her second consecutive Friday arrest.

“Scientists tell us the tipping point for catastrophe is only 11 years off,” Fonda can be seen saying Friday in a video clip posted on Twitter. “But there is still time if we move quickly and ambitiously to prevent the worst impacts, by beginning the transition off fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy now.”

Fonda has said she plans to do this every Friday.

“So, I moved here to do an action every Friday called ‘Fire Drill Friday’ because Greta Thunberg says ‘our house is on fire we have to behave appropriately,’” Fonda said last week, citing the Swedish teenager who has become a leading climate change activist.

“So, we have a fire drill every Friday and every Friday at 11:00 we will have a different focus on climate.”

Although Fonda has been detained multiple times over the years, Waterston said it was his first protest arrest.

He and the smiling Fonda were each led away gently by police after blocking a street.

“It’s good to be here,” the actor told the crowd that was watching, according to Deadline.

When asked about the tactics of being arrested to publicize the issue of climate change, Waterston replied, “I have to do something. I don’t know. You got a better idea?”

During a rally before their arrests, Fonda and Waterston said the perils of climate change are real.

“Make no mistake. Change is coming whether we like it or not, by disaster or by design,” Fonda said.

“People say that the Green New Deal is radical,” Waterston said. “What is radical is climate disruption.”

Fonda said getting attention will lead to real change.

“There’s a lot going on in the world, as you very well know, and we want to break through and make sure that climate and the catastrophe that’s looming remains as much front and center as we can make it and there’s gonna be more and more and more of these direct actions and civil disobedience, non-violent disobedience,” Fonda said.

“If necessary, we’re gonna have to be able to bring things to a halt,” she added.

Fonda’s stunt drew a lot of buzz on Twitter.

Hanoi Jane is back. You bring back issues and problems similar to those in the 60s & 70s, Jane Fonda pops back in to help you fixed them. She wont take your crap no matter who you are or when you are. Welcome Back. pic.twitter.com/FT1mGuJF2y — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) October 11, 2019

B-rated actress Jane Fonda: Worth $200,000,000 Flies in a private jet Owns a giant mansion Has the carbon footprint of a small town Her arrest will do more for the environment than anything she has done in her entire life! pic.twitter.com/BTiSBrQqEB — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) October 11, 2019

Does Jane Fonda actually think that her climate change antics are changing anyone’s mind? 1st arrest ok, I hear u and u have a right to speak your mind. 2nd arrest, again with the grandstanding? 3rd arrest, I’m embarrassed for her. 4th arrest, I’m done, she needs help. — TJStar (@TJStar67839946) October 18, 2019

Call her by her correct name, “Hanoi Jane”. Most vets won’t forgive her for her traitorous acts – I won’t. While she has said she regrets it to her dying day, I don’t belive her #HanoiJane https://t.co/s0uD4d48pz — QLIQ (@qliq) October 11, 2019

Capitol Police said a total of 17 people were arrested Friday.

