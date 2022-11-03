Parler Share
News
Elon Musk giving an update on the next-generation Starship spacecraft
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gives an update on the next-generation Starship spacecraft at the company's Texas launch facility on Sept. 28, 2019, in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. (Loren Elliott / Getty Images)

List: The 5 Major Moves Elon Musk Has Made Since Taking Over Twitter

 By George Upper  November 3, 2022 at 4:18am
Parler Share

There have been so many reports of changes at Twitter since Musk officially took control of the company last week that nobody could be blamed for feeling confused or out-of-touch with what’s going on at the social media giant.

On Wednesday, Fox Business put together a list of what it called the “top five moves the world’s richest man” has either accomplished or at least announced his intention to accomplish in the near future, which should help anyone curious about the current situation at Twitter feel more up-to-date.

On Thursday, immediately after taking the reins, Musk fired a number of high-level executives from Twitter. Those included Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal, the CEO and CFO, respectively.

Musk also fired general counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s top legal and policy executives.

Gadde played a key role in getting Trump banned from Twitter in 2021, even though at the time he was the sitting president of the United States.

Trending:
'I Know Enough to Smell a Rat': Megyn Kelly Points Out Obvious Issues with Paul Pelosi Attack

She was also instrumental in censoring news stories about Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings in China and Ukraine in the weeks before his father, Joe Biden, faced Trump in the 2020 election.

At noon San Francisco time Thursday, to make sure that nothing about Twitter’s product changed prior to the final closing of the sale, the company’s software engineers were denied access to change Twitter’s proprietary code.

Twitter enacted the same lock-out in April when the sale was first announced.

Musk also brought Tesla engineers in to review that code and recommend possible changes.

Are you happy that Musk owns Twitter?

Tweets published Sunday night by the Tesla and SpaceX founder appeared to indicate that Musk was showing interest in potentially competing against TikTok, the controversial short-form video content network that has skyrocketed in popularity over the past two years.

The first clue was a tweet on the subject, in which Musk posted a Twitter poll asking his 112 million followers a simple question: “Bring back Vine?”

Vine, a video-sharing app that appeared before TikTok, was purchased by Twitter in 2012 but eventually discontinued, as CNBC reported Monday. That means it’s now Musk’s to revive if he so chooses.

Related:
Just 6 Days After Musk Twitter Purchase, White House Already Scrubbing Its Own Tweets

Musk, shortly after the Vine poll tweet, asked his followers what could make Vine a better app than TikTok, igniting rumors that Musk might have another business opportunity on the horizon in the social media space.

On Monday, it was announced that Musk had dissolved Twitter’s board of directors.

The paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding his purchase of Twitter enabled Musk to dissolve Twitter’s board, giving him the ultimate power to hire, fire and chart Twitter’s new path forward into what Musk has promised would become a true free speech platform.

Musk later tweeted that the move was “just temporary.”

Finally, two announcements this week seemed to indicate some of Musk’s thinking about the future direction of Twitter, as he announced plans to revamp the platform’s content moderation and user verification processes.

Reaction to all of these changes and proposals has, of course, been mixed. During this same week-long period, a number of well-known Twitter users have deleted their accounts, or at least threatened to do so.

Musk certainly isn’t finished yet, and more changes at Twitter are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




List: The 5 Major Moves Elon Musk Has Made Since Taking Over Twitter
Watch: Obama Appears in Cringeworthy Get-Out-the-Vote TikTok Video
14-Year-Old Football Player Successfully Undergoes Open-Heart Surgery After Collapsing on Field
White House Attempt to Brag About Social Security Backfires When CNN and Politico Call Out 'Stupendous Self-Own'
'Is That a Threat?': Gutfeld Reacts to Co-Host Saying 'HR Watches This' After His Comment Gets Him in Hot Water
See more...

Conversation