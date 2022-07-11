Hope that Every American Needs - 64% of Biden's Own Party Want Him Gone

If you feel that President Joe Biden has been one of the worst presidents in U.S. history, it appears you may not be alone. In fact, a growing number of his own voters are starting to feel that way.

You can bet Democratic voters won’t give you the satisfaction of admitting that Biden is worse than even former President Jimmy Carter, but a majority have come to the conclusion that he is not up to the job. And if the latest poll by the left-wing New York Times is any indication, they don’t want him running for re-election in 2024.

The Times undersold the poll saying that America is “gripped by a pervasive sense of pessimism” and that as a result, Biden is “hemorrhaging support.” That is putting it mildly, to be sure.

The poll results are a disaster for Biden in every single metric. He is underwater or nearly so all across the board. And in some categories, he is now rating lower than Trump ever did. And it should be remembered that the left-wing media harped on Trump’s low approval numbers as “evidence” that he was the worst president ever.

As a follow-up, Biden’s latest Civiqs polling of a 30 percent approval rating makes him the most unpopular president in modern polling history, according to Gallup.

In fact, drilling down on the Civiqs poll found bad news for the entire Democratic Party. It shows that only 19 percent of Independents and 36 percent of Hispanics approve of Biden. These are two of the most important voting blocs for the Democrats. But, an even more troubling sign for the Democrats’ future is seen in the paltry 21 percent approval among the 18-34 age group.

Getting back to the Times poll, one of its worst results for Biden was that only 13 percent of respondents said that the country was on the right track. It may not even be possible to go lower than that!

Several other metrics in the Times poll also reveal how dour everyone is on Biden and the Democratic Party. Only five percent felt that the top Democratic issue of abortion was a top issue for them. In addition, only 10 percent were very concerned about the gun issue. And nearly 90 percent thought the economy was not doing well — while only a shockingly small one percent said the economy is “excellent.”

But it was the numbers — even among Democrats — who are not keen on a second Biden term in the White House that really pop out in the Times poll.

For instance, a whopping 64 percent overall want Biden replaced. And, even worse, 94 percent of respondents under the age of 30 and who identified as a Democrat said they’d rather have someone else to vote for instead of Joe Biden in 2024. Again, that is what the Democrats are saying!

Thirty-three percent of Democrats said Biden was too old to run again, but a close 32 percent said that his job performance is why they want to dump him.

These numbers were earned by Joe Biden, to be sure.

His disastrous pull out of Afghanistan, the many shortages we are experiencing — from food and baby formula, to tampons, to building supplies — the soaring price of gas to prices two times higher than they have ever been coupled with his war against America’s energy industry, these are all things that didn’t just fall on Biden, but were caused by his policies.

Certainly, other presidents have weathered storms and been able to keep their office. But those presidents had one thing in common; they were able to talk to the American people and get them on their side.

The main reason Democrats are shying away from Biden is his age. At 79, he is the oldest president in U.S. history. However, it isn’t really just his age. It is the fact that he is wholly unable to speak to the nation.

He shows his age every time he fumbles someone’s name, forgets where he is at in his speeches, reads teleprompter instructions out loud and mumbles words. And that isn’t even to mention his routine lies about his personal biography.

Americans can viscerally feel that Biden is simply not mentally fit to be president of the United States.

As America hurtles toward a destructive recession, destroying the retirement savings of millions of aging baby boomers, maybe the nation is waking up from its media-induced anti-Trump coma?

So, perhaps there is some hope that the Democratic Party will come to its senses and pass up the opportunity to re-nominate Joe Biden for a second term in the White House. And the biggest hint may be that the most left-wing newspaper in America just published a poll blasting Biden as the most unpopular president in modern history.

