Share
News

Horror as Co-Workers Watch Roofer Get Killed by Lightning Strike, Sock Was Melted to Foot When Found

 By Richard Moorhead  May 27, 2023 at 10:12am
Share

A Florida roofer is dead after a workplace tragedy in which he was struck by lightning.

Edvin Cinto was fatally struck on a roofing site in the community of Deltona, northeast of Orlando, on Monday, according to WKMG-TV.

The 24-year-old man was found with a sock melted into his foot and his hair burned, according to WOFL-TV.

Witnesses said they observed Cinto appearing stunned before he fell through a hole in the incomplete roof.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Trending:
Disgraced 'Non-Binary' Former Biden Official Is Finding Out the Hard Way That Jails Are Very Binary

A coworker said it wasn’t raining at the job site at the moment of the lightning strike and the bolt in question was the only strike they saw.

Cinto’s friends and family described the roofer as more than a figure in a tragic story.

“He was a fine guy, dedicated to his job and just a good boy,” his cousin, Cesario Cinto, told WKMG.

“Everyone should stop working because it’s dangerous to work when it’s lightning,” he said.

The Cinto family was working to transport the deceased’s body back to his native Guatemala for a funeral.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office indicated that preliminary evidence from the scene of the death was indicative of a lightning strike, although an autopsy hadn’t confirmed a cause of death as of Tuesday.

Officials with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration arrived on the scene of the accident to investigate the fatality on Tuesday.

Related:
'Trump's Nephew' Releases Song Dissing Target, Already Has Over a Million Views

Roofers have one of the most dangerous — and necessary — jobs in America.

The roofing field had the third-highest fatal work injury rate in the nation in 2021, behind only logging workers and fishing and hunting workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Volusia County Emergency Services Director Jim Judge cautioned the public against taking the risk of exposure to lightning, according to WOFL.

“Terrible things do happen to good people, so don’t take any chances with your life or your family,” Judge said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Horror as Co-Workers Watch Roofer Get Killed by Lightning Strike, Sock Was Melted to Foot When Found
Suspect Thought He Had Police Officer Taken Down, Then 3 Good Samaritans Showed Up
Tennis Player Has Complete Meltdown, Uses His Racket as Weapon After Umpire's Controversial Call
'Yellowstone' Star Inspired to Help Families of Fallen Military Members After Receiving an Item from His Grandfather
Catholic Group Announces Massive Action Against LA Dodgers After Team Invites Anti-Christian 'Hate Group'
See more...

Conversation