When the employees of Longmeadow Rescue Ranch took in a horse named Journey last year, they knew they were saving her life — but they soon found out they were actually saving two lives.

Journey was one of 29 horses involved in a terrible crash on Oct. 18, 2020. The horses were being trailered to slaughter on the 1-44 in Franklin County, Missouri, when the accident took place.

According to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch’s website, 10 of the 29 horses died in the crash, two were euthanized on-site, two were later euthanized at a vet hospital and later one more was put down after medical professionals decided it was suffering too much.

Of the survivors, 14 were taken in by Longmeadow Rescue Ranch either immediately or after some medical care, and Journey was one of those horses.







“This morning we have some very good news: Longmeadow Rescue Ranch has secured ownership of the horses involved in the tragic tractor-trailer accident last month,” the group shared on its Facebook page in November 2020.

“It has been confirmed that these horses were being transported to slaughter. Never again will they face that dreadful fate!”

About a month after the accident, Journey was undergoing a routine pregnancy check when the ultrasound picked up life.

“Journey managed to walk away from the accident with minimal, superficial injuries, but was underweight and had sustained abrasions in several areas on her right front leg that made it particularly painful to walk and trot,” the rescue’s website stated. “Journey was taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch for rehabilitation and recovered beautifully.

“About a month after the accident, Journey underwent a routine pregnancy check via ultrasound. It was at this time that we learned Journey was pregnant, and the baby appeared to be healthy and viable in all prenatal evaluations.”

As the months passed and Journey’s pregnancy progressed, the rescue decided to share the exciting news through a special photo shoot. It also informed fans and followers that they would all have the opportunity to follow along if they wanted via a baby camera.







“We will be livestreaming Journey leading up to the delivery and you can watch the mom-to-be on our baby cam from dawn till dusk,” the post read. “Most mares prefer to give birth at night when no one is around, so it is very important that we give Journey her privacy during this time. Don’t worry though, we are watching closely for signs of delivery and are ready to step in if needed.”

The group said that vets thought the baby would arrive sometime around August or September, and sure enough, the baby made his debut on Aug. 16.







Mother and baby did well during birth and Journey has taken to being a mother beautifully. After a social media poll, the name “Cruiser” was selected for the handsome colt.

The rescue said that once Cruiser is weaned at about 8 months, both mother and baby will be available for adoption. For now, though, workers are reveling in the baby cuteness and calling the successful birth of the healthy foal a “miracle” after what Journey endured.

“Journey’s colt really is a miracle,” the rescue posted on Aug. 26. “Her colt is such a blessing and we are overjoyed with this addition to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch!”







“Journey has really been given a second chance at a happier life here at Longmeadow and I think this new baby really symbolizes that,” the director of the rescue, Amanda Mullen, said.

“It’s wonderful to know that something good could come from that tragedy.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.