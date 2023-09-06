“Speak when you are angry, and you will make the best speech you will ever regret.” – Ambrose Bierce

President Joe Biden could take some advice from those words.

Biden seems to get more cantankerous as time goes on, and that is fine for a resident of a nursing home, but for the president of the nation, losing your temper may have hazardous results.

In a new book titled “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future” by Franklin Foer, Foer wrote that Biden had a heated argument with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2022.

The argument stemmed from U.S. intelligence suggesting that China might supply arms to Russia during the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Biden warned Xi of the consequences if China did so. In response, Xi raised concerns about alleged U.S. Biolabs developing biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. Biden strongly denied these claims, calling them “crap” and accusing Xi of echoing Russian talking points.

“You know better than that, this is crap,” Biden told Xi, “Stop mouthing nonsense Russian talking points: I know you know that, so give me a break,” the book reports, according to The Daily Caller.

This is not the first time Biden has been reported as losing his temper.

In July, Axios reported that Biden’s aides avoid taking meetings alone with him because of outbursts, which include statements like “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!”



And then there was the time, Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, a “stupid son of a b***.”

Warning: This video contains language that may be considered offensive.







In June, Biden also lost his cool with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a routine phone call.

However, losing your temper with an aide, a reporter, or the president of a country that needs us far more than we need them, is entirely different than losing your temper with a country that has nuclear capabilities.

According to The Daily Caller, the book portrays Biden and Xi as maintaining a pretense of being old friends despite growing tensions between the two countries. The argument over Russia’s arms supply and the alleged Biolabs in Ukraine is described as the most heated exchange they’ve had.

It must be noted that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki and State Department spokesman Ned Price denied the existence of such labs in Ukraine, according to the Daily Caller.

Additionally, Dr. Robert Pope, head of the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, stated that the U.S. did not find biological weapons in Ukraine when working with the country.

What is undeniable is that conversations like these, especially with countries that have big arsenals and short fuses, require diplomatic tact.

Former President Ronald Reagan once said, “Peace is not the absence of conflict; it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.”

Biden may be losing that ability.

And that puts all of us in a dangerous position.

