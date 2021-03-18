The scandalous accusations surrounding Rep. Eric Swalwell continue, and it appears they won’t cease to haunt him anytime soon.

According to Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy filed a resolution on Thursday to remove the California Democrat from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The motion comes after Axios reported in December that Swalwell had close ties with a suspected Chinese spy named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang).

Fang first met Swalwell during his tenure as a city councilman in Dublin, California, but later fundraised for his 2012 House campaign and placed an intern in his office, Axios reported.

She also engaged in sexual relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according to the report.

This aspect of her work raised suspicion that she may have also developed an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

Axios labeled the congressman as among Fang’s “most significant targets.” Other media sources quickly rushed to cover the story as well.

Swalwell did not respond to accusations that he had developed a sexual relationship with the alleged spy, with his office refusing to comment to outlets including Business Insider and Fox News.

But these accusations didn’t prevent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from reappointing him to the Intelligence Committee on Friday.

Now McCarthy is seeking to rectify the problem.

I have filed a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell engaged in a years-long relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, and his conduct makes clear he has no place serving on the committee in charge of America’s top secrets. pic.twitter.com/8Tb9TOh976 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 18, 2021

Will his resolution pass?

In a Democrat-led House, the chances are slim.

Swalwell has no business even being in Congress, much less sitting on the Intelligence Committee, but party loyalty appears to surpass all else.

For Swalwell’s office to be compromised by a suspected foreign spy indicates the congressman’s incompetence, vulnerability and lack of discernment — traits that could easily carry over into committee-related duties, especially on a panel focused on critical intelligence.

If other Intelligence Committee members were compromised in such a way, what would this say about the integrity of the committee as a whole?

Pelosi’s inept decision to reappoint Swalwell to the committee sets a dangerous precedent for future appointments that regardless of how vulnerable an official’s record appears, he or she will still possess authority in Congress.

