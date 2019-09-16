House Minority Leader McCarthy Vows That McCabe, Comey Will See Justice

Justice Department officials who were key parts of what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called a failed coup against President Donald Trump will yet pay a price for their actions, McCarthy vowed on Sunday.

“We came the closest ever to this country having a coup, and now we need accountability,” McCarthy said on the Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” according to Fox News.

McCarthy said former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will face the long-sought accountability Republicans have demanded once a report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is released.

Horowitz investigated the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the initial investigation of any Trump campaign links to Russia. He has given Attorney General William Barr a draft of his report.

The issue at stake is whether the FBI deliberately misused and misrepresented the information it had in October 2016 when it sought to open surveillance on Carter Page, a member of Trump’s campaign team. The initial FBI probe later mushroomed into the investigation of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which found Trump’s campaign did not collude with Russia.

TRENDING: US Navy Puts Game-Changing Missile Right on China's Doorstep

McCarthy praised Barr’s handling of the investigation.

“I respect this attorney general so greatly, that the way he has handled this, he believes in accountability, but more importantly, he believes in the rule of law.”

“We will see an indictment,” McCarthy said of McCabe, who has also run afoul of a Department of Justice investigation for comments he made during the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Do you think Andrew McCabe and James Comey should go to prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“And remember what we are talking about here. Here’s the number two at the FBI who is going after individuals trying to prosecute them believing they have lied when he is lying himself. When law enforcement does not uphold the law, when tries to put their thumb on the scale, that to me is where we really have to stand for accountability,” McCarthy said.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro applauded action against McCabe on her Saturday show.

“As I predicted in my book, the rats are jumping ship,” she said. “Who will rat on whom? Who will point the finger and when? McCabe’s indictment will be the first of many in the attempted overthrow of the president.”

As for Comey, who has been slapped for his tactics in leaking memos about Trump to the media, McCarthy said he does not expect that the anti-Trump lawman will escape unscathed.

“In the end, I do not believe that Jim Comey will get off,” McCarthy said.

RELATED: GOP House Leader Lays Out How Republicans Will Take Speaker's Gavel from Pelosi in 2020

“Anyone that has had any association with trying to create this coup should be held accountable.”

Comey’s role in launching the probe has long been controversial

.@TomFitton: “#Comey was playing SPY against President-elect @realDonaldTrump. The dossier was fraudulent. They knew it was salacious and unverified & yet they through it in his face with the hopes of getting a reaction they could use against him.”WATCH: https://t.co/ABhwYF2fpl pic.twitter.com/Y7d4pD17p8 — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) September 15, 2019

Congressional Republicans are urging that the contents of the Horowitz report, once released by Barr, be shared with the public and be the focus of hearings on Capitol Hill.

Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia has called for hearings by the House Judiciary Committee, where he serves as ranking member, according to The Hill.

“As you know, FISA oversight falls squarely within the Judiciary Committee’s jurisdiction. We must act swiftly to address concerns outlined in the Inspector General’s report. Accordingly, I write to request you schedule a hearing as soon as possible following Congress’s receipt of the report,” Collins wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.