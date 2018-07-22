Huckabee Takes Jab at Obama, Praises Trump for Knowing ‘What’s Best for America’

President Donald Trump gives America what it lacked in the Obama years — a president with guts and vision, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said last week.

“I’m so glad I have a president who says what’s best for America’s long term rather than just what’s going to make things look good for the next political election cycle,” Huckabee said.

.@GovMikeHuckabee: "I'm so glad I have a president who says what's best for America's long term rather than just what's going to make things look good for the next political election cycle." pic.twitter.com/xMIUKDX5Hl — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 22, 2018

On Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria,” Huckabee said Trump’s trade policy seeks long-term changes to benefit the nation.

“The goal of the president is not short run, it is long run. His ultimate goal — he’s said this so many times and I can’t believe that people don’t remind themselves of it — is to have no tariffs. Period. True free trade, which we don’t have,” Huckabee said, according to Newsmax.

“It’s to stop people from stealing intellectual property, to stop people from violating the trade agreements and dumping things onto the market to undercut American manufacturers, suppliers, and providers,” he said.

Trump, unlike others, will not back down until he achieves his goal, Huckabee said.

“This is not a guy who blinks. He goes into a fight and he stays there and pummels the other side until they give up,” Huckabee said.

Farmers have been on a downward trend for 15 years. The price of soybeans has fallen 50% since 5 years before the Election. A big reason is bad (terrible) Trade Deals with other countries. They put on massive Tariffs and Barriers. Canada charges 275% on Dairy. Farmers will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

Huckabee acknowledged that getting to where the nation needs to go will include short-term pain, but said the administration is working with affected areas of the economy to address that.

“You are seeing a lot of those sectors, agriculture is a good example of it, who do understand that yes, we’re taking a bit of a hit right now, but the administration is doing everything possible to try to ameliorate some of those concerns and some of those challenges and issues and pains,” Huckabee said.

During an appearance Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” Huckabee told host Jeanine Pirro that Trump is constantly underestimated.

“Here’s what people don’t understand about Donald Trump. He doesn’t sleep a lot He works a lot. He works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen. He has so much going on that even his own staff cannot keep up with all that’s going on,” he said. (Check out a YouTube video of his appearance here.)

On Thursday, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Huckabee mocked liberals’ calls to impeach Trump, again contrasting Trump with former President Barack Obama

“That’s absurd. I mean, that is as absurd as saying that Barack Obama should have been impeached when he bowed to the Saudi king,” he said, according to The Daily Caller.

“People are irrational. And I think what is just remarkable is to watch these folks sitting around their desks on national news cable shows talking to each other — obviously not talking to the rest of America, because they think we’re the great unwashed and the deplorables — but talking to each other and getting more and more irrational,” he said.

Huckabee said the media has destroyed its own credibility.

“These guys have not slept since November 2016. They are overwhelmed with insomnia. They’ve become hysterical and they no longer represent rational thought. And they’re becoming a joke,” he said.

“They are becoming comical to watch because they’re unhinged to a level that — when you start saying that what Donald Trump did in Helsinki at a news conference is the same as 9/11, that is an insult to the 3,000 people killed. It’s just nuts.”

