President-elect Donald Trump worked so hard to restore his own political fortunes that one could easily overlook his dynastic achievements.

In fact, among the president-elect’s most prominent allies and surrogates, only 70-year-old Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. belongs to the same generation as the 78-year-old Trump.

Sunday on the social media platform X, 42-year-old Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the president-elect, announced that she will resign as co-chair of the Republican National Committee, thereby fueling speculation that one of the president-elect’s many talented allies and surrogates from the millennial generation might soon find her way into the U.S. Senate.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, son of the president-elect, began by expressing gratitude for her time as RNC co-chair. She called it “the honor of my life.”

She then cited the RNC’s “three distinct goals” pertaining to fundraising, election integrity, and voter turnout.

“We accomplished all three,” she wrote before announcing her decision to step down as co-chair at the next RNC meeting.

Some have speculated that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida might appoint Lara Trump to the Senate seat vacated by longtime Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the president-elect’s nominee for secretary of state.

Meanwhile, the outgoing RNC co-chair has signaled her openness to the possibility of a Senate appointment.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” Lara Trump said in a recent interview with the Associated Press. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100 percent consider it.”

Candidly, while many X users congratulated Lara Trump on a job well done, others questioned the timing of her resignation. Most, in fact, cited lengthy vote-counting processes in several states that raised suspicions of Democratic shenanigans.

Broader suspicions aside, Lara Trump unquestionably helped make her father-in-law’s victory too big to rig.

Thus, one enjoys speculating about the prospect of a 42-year-old Sen. Lara Trump.

In fact, should that appointment materialize, Lara Trump would join an impressive group of Trump-supporting millennials in high places.

That list includes, from oldest to youngest, 43-year-old Tulsi Gabbard, nominated for director of national intelligence; 40-year-old Vice President-elect J.D. Vance; 39-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy, tapped to help lead a new temporary agency known as the “Department of Government Efficiency”; and 39-year-old Nicole Shanahan, who served as Kennedy’s vice-presidential nominee before the duo joined forces with Donald Trump in August.

All four of those Trump-supporting millennials figured prominently in perhaps the president-elect’s best 2024 campaign ad:

Note that the president-elect himself barely appeared in that “Unity” ad.

In short, Donald Trump has much work to do during his second presidential administration. But he also seems to understand that his political movement’s legacy now rests with a younger generation.

Getting his talented daughter-in-law into the Senate would make that younger cohort all the more formidable.

