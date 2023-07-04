Huge Drawback of Electric Trucks Revealed as Ford Lightning Loses 25% of Range with Full Payload

The Ford F-150 Lightning, the electric counterpart to America’s best-selling truck, saw its driving range drop by almost one-quarter when it was fully loaded with cargo, according to a recent test by AAA.

The organization announced it had conducted a comprehensive test on the truck’s battery by taking its towing capacity into account.

Ford’s gas-powered F-150 is a popular truck for blue-collar workers and many people who operate their own businesses.

If there is one thing many of these entrepreneurs need, it is a reliable truck with not only range, but the ability to haul important and heavy cargo.

Insider noted Ford prioritized equipping its new electric truck with plenty of towing capability. But the test by AAA revealed that came at the expense of the battery’s range.

AAA tested the F-150 Lightning by loading it with 1,400 pounds of sandbags — which is actually short of its maximum hauling capacity.

The test revealed that the truck’s range dropped from 278 miles to 210 miles, a reduction of 24.5 percent.

The F-150 Lightning used in the test is officially rated by the Environmental Protection Agency to have a range of 300 miles.

The advertised driving range discrepancy and the weight test could see owners of these trucks lose 90 miles in the range advertised by Ford simply by hooking up their trailers and hitting the road.

Greg Brannon, the director of AAA Automotive Engineering, issued a comment about the evaluation of the truck in a news release.

“Our testing revealed a significant range reduction, but it’s important to note that the Lightning was loaded to near its maximum capacity,” he said.

Brannon offered a silver lining for prospective drivers who don’t intend to load up.

“Most buyers will likely use their Lightning with a lighter load, resulting in a much smaller range reduction,” he said.

Ford lists the Lightning’s maximum payload as 2,235 pounds with the standard EV battery and 1,952 pounds with an extended-range battery, the Verge reported.

AAA said those numbers can vary, depending on each truck’s individual accessories.

While the driving range of both gasoline and electric vehicles is influenced by weight, AAA acknowledged that for now, refueling with gasoline is more convenient than stopping to recharge an EV battery.

The organization predicted there will be advancements in EV battery technology but also noted a gasoline-powered F-150 can get 500 miles out of a full tank.

AAA advised prospective buyers to consider their driving needs and choose the appropriate vehicle for them.

The group also cautioned, “In the case of battery electric pickups used as work vehicles, permanent loads (such as equipment racks, toolboxes, and equipment trays built into the vehicle) will reduce the range at all times, even without additional cargo.”

