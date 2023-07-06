Huge: Tucker Agrees to First Live Interview Since Fox Exit - Here's What We Know

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is slated to answer questions in public for the first time since his ouster from the network.

Carlson will be interviewed by British actor and comedian Russell Brand on Friday.

In a Twitter post published Wednesday, Brand revealed that Carlson will appear on his show “Stay Free with Russell Brand” on the video platform Rumble, taking questions from Brand’s streaming audience.

“We’re streaming our conversation LIVE on Rumble and you can be in the virtual audience, ask questions and get involved in the chat!”

FRIDAY. Tucker. We’re streaming our conversation LIVE on Rumble and you can be in the virtual audience, ask questions and get involved in the chat!

Don’t miss this one, tune in from 9am PT | 12pm ET | 5pm BST⏰ @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/z7XUsqJTxT — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 5, 2023

Another Brand tweet included some of the two men’s strongest statements about politics, the media and power.

Friday. Russell Brand & Tucker Carlson. LIVE only on Rumble at Noon ET! https://t.co/WIysoRfJyY — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) July 6, 2023

Brand previously appeared (as the interview subject) on “Tucker Carlson Today” in March.

The comedian is known for criticizing political establishments in the West — similarly to Carlson, although Brand does so from a place on the political left rather than the right.

He’s described his conversations with figures such as Carlson as a bid to form “alliances” against entrenched power in politics and media.

The interview, Carlson’s first after his abrupt firing from Fox, could bring new insights into the nature of his split from the network.

Do you want to watch Tucker’s interview? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Carlson has continued publishing media content after his ouster — uploading videos of “Tucker on Twitter” in which he shares monologues similar to those that made his Fox show the king of cables news.

In some episodes, Carlson has taken aim at Fox News’ corporate bosses for actions such as firing his former producer.

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

Carlson dominated cable news ratings during his tenure as a primetime host in Fox, which started in 2017.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.