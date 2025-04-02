Hunter Biden Dodges Humiliating Proceeding by Forfeiting His Law License

Well, that’s one way to get out of a disbarment hearing.

Embattled and fully pardoned former first son Hunter Biden appears to have gotten out of the hearing by preemptively giving up the very thing they were trying to take.

According to Politico, the beleaguered son of former President Joe Biden has agreed to give up his law license ahead of potential disbarment proceedings.

The D.C. Court of Appeals’ Board on Professional Responsibility confirmed the news in a number of filings made public this week.

“The Board on Professional Responsibility has recommended that the Court accept [Biden’s] consent to disbarment,” the documents said.

As Politico noted, there could be a very pragmatic reason for Biden’s decision.

“The voluntary decision to accept disbarment avoids potentially protracted proceedings over whether Hunter Biden’s two prior criminal cases required him to lose his law license,” the outlet reported.

“Potentially protracted” likely alludes to the litany of alleged transgressions that Biden is accused of, which would undoubtedly be discussed or unsealed as part of this hearing.

Biden — again, who has been fully pardoned on federal offenses — was previously convicted on a pair of charges, one involving federal tax evasion and the other involving gun possession.

The gun charge conviction came in June 2024.

A few months later in September, Biden pleaded guilty to tax evasion as well.

He was ultimately pardoned by his then-president father in December.

Those two convictions, despite the pardon, prompted a potential hearing to be set up to discuss whether or not Biden’s law license should be revoked.

As Mediaite puts it, Biden “could have faced disbarment anyway” had he tried to fight to keep his law license.

(Biden’s license is to practice law in Washington, D.C.)

Hunter Biden has reportedly fallen on hard times following his father’s White House ouster.

On March 5, Biden and his legal team dropped a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler over allegations the former Trump White House aide had published the contents of Hunter’s infamous laptop, per Fox News.

That courtroom retreat included Biden’s legal team admitting that Hunter “has suffered a significant downturn in his income and has significant debt in the millions of dollars range.”

In a separate filing, Biden also revealed that the income from his once-lucrative artwork “has decreased significantly.”

