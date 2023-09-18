“You have a right to remain silent,” is written in the Miranda warning to protect suspected criminals from incriminating themselves before having access to legal counsel.

If exercised, it might also protect them from embarrassing themselves.

“The right not to be embarrassed,” on the other hand, can be grounds for a lawsuit. Lawyers for Hunter Biden — the poor little rich kid whose life of debauchery has been pasted all over the internet, print and broadcast media — filed such a lawsuit Monday on their client’s behalf, according to Insider.

Biden’s are suing the Internal Revenue Service on the grounds that two of its agents — Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler — “targeted and sought to embarrass” him by discussing his tax returns.

According to Insider, the lawsuit contends:

“Two IRS agents—Mr. Gary Shapley and Mr. Joseph Ziegler—and their attorneys raised the stakes to unprecedented levels with their numerous public appearances and statements that blatantly violated Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code by engaging in a campaign to publicly smear Mr. Biden.”

I didn’t attend law school in college, but I don’t think the lawsuit is going to work. How can you embarrass a man with his tax returns when he has managed to so thoroughly and forever embarrass himself? It would be blaming blame a mirror for reflecting the image held before it.

“Biden has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen, and no government agency or government agent has free reign to violate his rights simply because of who he is,” the lawsuit states, according to Insider.

If it is possible to violate your own rights when it comes to embarrassment, Hunter has done it. If photographing yourself driving 172 mph in a Porsche on the way to Vegas for a drug-crazed free-for-all with prostitutes isn’t embarrassing enough, smoking crack while doing it must be, right? According to the U.K. Daily Mail, that’s what Hunter did in 2018.

That isn’t all. In 2016, Hunter Biden crashed a rental car in Palm Springs and then lied about it to his insurer while on a 12-day bender, the Daily Mail reported.

That’s just scratching the surface. A former Trump aide, Garrett Ziegler, posted almost 9,000 images of Hunter online. The pictures were obtained from the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop and included images of Hunter using drugs with alleged prostitutes.

The list goes on. It’s difficult to fathom how a couple of IRS whistleblowers who had already testified before Congress about Hunter’s tax case could possibly embarrass him more than he had already embarrassed himself. It would be like throwing a match into a forest fire and blaming the match for the burning trees.

The lawsuit claims that Shapley and Zielger unlawfully revealed Hunter’s tax return information, according to Insider. This violated the Privacy Act as the IRS failed to put safeguards in place to keep the information confidential, the lawsuit states.

“This assault on Mr. Biden’s rights involved the public disclosure of his confidential tax information during more than 20 nationally televised and non-congressionally sanctioned interviews and numerous public statements,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks $1,000 for each of those disclosures, Insider reported.

Never mind the fact that Shapley’s and Zielger’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee was televised. The cat was already out of the bag. The information was already public and Hunter should have been embarrassed long before if he wasn’t by then.

If that isn’t enough, Hunter had repeatedly acknowledged in court that he ignored pleas by his accountant and others to file returns and pay between $1.2 million and $1.6 million in taxes he owed for 2017 and 2018, according to WHYY in Wilmington. He also admitted he was late on his 2016 and 2019 tax obligations, even though prosecutors did not charge him for those offenses.

A man shameless enough to make an appearance at a White House state dinner while facing tax charges, whose life of debauchery has been well documented through images on the internet and media outlets, does not appear to be capable of being embarrassed.

The lawsuit against the IRS is frivolous at best. Maybe Biden’s layers should remind him that he has the right to remain silent. Even a fool — when embarrassed as deeply as Hunter Biden should be — would know when to shut up.

Hunter Biden’s hubris knows no bounds. Shame on him.

