Hunter Biden Surprises Prosecutor by Suddenly Changing Plea Just Before Trial Begins

A public airing of Hunter Biden’s activities could be short-circuited now that President Joe Biden’s son has indicated he will change the not guilty plea he has entered in his federal tax evasion trial.

Attorney Abbe Lowell dropped the bombshell in court on Thursday as jury selection was about to begin, according to NBC. Hunter Biden faces three felony and six misdemeanor counts

Lowell said Hunter Biden is seeking to file what’s called an Alford plea in which a defendant enters a guilty plea, accepts punishment, but maintains innocence.

Lowell said, “The court is required to accept the plea,” claiming the matter “can be resolved” Thursday.

#BREAKING: Hunter Biden will offer to the Los Angeles judge in his tax case what’s called an Alford plea, meaning he’ll accept whatever sentence comes down while maintaining his innocence. CNN notes this is NOT a guilty plea. In other words, it’s only an admission he wouldn’t be… pic.twitter.com/3eyaJiV2nQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 5, 2024

Hunter Biden and his attorneys met with U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, who is presiding over the case, prior to the opening of court.

“This is the first we’ve heard of this,” federal prosecutor Leo Wise said, indicating the change is not due to a deal being cut.

Last year, a plea deal was developed to resolve the tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden, but the deal fell apart.

Should Hunter Biden be sentenced to prison? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hunter Biden was convicted on federal gun charges earlier this year.

Scarsi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, recessed the court to give prosecutors a chance to respond, according to The New York Times.

A report in The Washington Post said that under federal rules, U.S. attorneys can only agree to Alford pleas “in the most unusual of circumstances” and that top Justice Department officials must be involved in a discussion of accepting those pleas.

CNN reported that in response to a prosecution request for more time to respond, Scarsi said the need to empanel a jury was driving the timeline.

“I would normally give you the opportunity to brief it, but the issue is, we have 120 jurors that we want to hang on to if we need them,” he said.

Fox News reported that the federal team of attorneys is not currently in talks with Hunter Biden’s legal team over the change in pleas.

🚨 #BREAKING: Hunter Biden will be pleading GUILTY to federal tax crimes today, including multiple felonies He faces up to 17 years in prison. BUT he knows daddy will pardon him on his way out the door, so what’s it matter? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/XJLihyWc3X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2024

A recent court filing related to the case said that Hunter Biden secured millions working for firms in China and Ukraine, as well as a Romanian businessman, according to the New York Post.

Avoiding the trial would mean those issues are not addressed in court, nor are the details of how during the years Hunter Biden is accused of not paying taxes, he spent money on drugs and prostitutes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.